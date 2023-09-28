What did Ariana Madix have to say about ‘Scandoval’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

The reality star's dress was a cheeky wink to her dramatic least season on 'Vanderpump Rules'.

While Vanderpump Rules icon Ariana Madix isn’t afraid to make reference to the “Scandoval” drama in her debut on season 32 of Dancing With The Stars, the reality star has made it clear that she’s ready to move on.

As Vanderpump Rules fanatics will be aware, the explosive tenth season showcased a deceitful love triangle between co-stars Ariana Madix, her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, and then-longtime bestie Rachel Leviss.

In the premiere episode of the series, Madix wore a fiery red bandeau dress, said to be a direct reference to the one she wore during the chaotic tell-all episode of Vanderpump Rules‘ last season. A revenge dress à la Princess Diana, the outfit brought an extra level of glitz and glamour expected of a Dancing with the Stars contestant, elevating a look that was synonymous with Madix’s new life, away from Sandoval.

On the floor, Ariana and partner Pasha Pashkov danced the tango to “Love Myself” (Riddler Remix) by Hailee Steinfeld, thought to be another reference to Madix’s newfound singledom, scoring an impressive debut of 21 out of 30 points.

Speaking in a pre-recorded clip before making her way onto the dance floor, the 38-year-old spoke about her eventful year., something that motivated her to join the long-running reality competition series.

What did Ariana Madix have to say about ‘Scandoval?’

Photo via ABC

“Feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years and your best friend’s is devastating,” Madix explained. “But I want to show other women none of that stuff has to hold you back.”

The reality star said that she did not want the scandal to “define” her, and that she is taking this next step in her life to move on to a new chapter. Explaining the song choice, Madix said, “This is going to be a more confident, fun and vibrant version of myself. Because I don’t need anybody else. I love me.”

The motivation behind her dance clearly showed, as one judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, told Madix after her dance, “you just showed anybody who is watching how you handle a cheater!”

Also keen to move on, Tom Sandoval, Madix’s ex-boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, is currently starring in another competitive reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“I was involved in a big scandal,” Sandoval told ET about his motivations to join the show. “I really wanted to get away, get my mind off that, and to really push myself to see what I was capable of, to get myself to a more positive frame of mind and also to get away.”

When asked by the outlet about his former partner’s involvement in DWTS, Sandoval said “I’ll be doing both, voting and watching. I’m really, I’m really excited for her.”

While noting that he is not in frequent contact with his ex, the 40-year-old noted “I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she’s going to do great. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully.”