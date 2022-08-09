What did Billie Eilish sing about ‘Survivor’ and how did Jeff Probst respond?

A new song from Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish caught the attention of Survivor‘s executive producer, Jeff Probst after a lyric from the song specifically mentioned the popular reality competition.

Earlier this summer, Eilish released a two-track EP titled Guitar Songs that contained a song aptly titled “TV.” On the track. she sings, “I don’t wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I’ll stay in the pool and drown / So I don’t have to watch you leave.”

The melancholy lyrics are colored by Eilish’s distinctive breathy tone and paint the picture of a depressive state of mind and highlight the sleep troubles she’s previously mentioned struggling from, per an interview with V Magazine. She goes on to sing, “I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer / Maybe I should get some sleep / Sinking in the sofa while they all betray each other / What’s the point of anything?”

The day after the song was released, Jeff Probst responded to the call out of his show by posting a picture to Instagram with the caption, “@billieeilish knows nothing is easy on #Survivor, but let’s be real, it’s sure easy to love her newest song.”

Given the fact that “TV” currently has over 28 million streams on Spotify, that Eilish herself has almost 52 million listeners on Spotify, not to mention she’s one of the biggest musical artists in the world, Jeff Probst was no doubt excited by the publicity her song brought to Survivor.

The Emmy Award-winning reality competition is going into its 43 season. Probst, in addition to being the show’s executive producer, is also the host. He’s been on the show since its inception in 2000. You can watch all new episodes of Survivor when season 43 premieres on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sept. 21.