SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Celebrities
What did Elon Musk do in Cambodia in 1975? The meme, explained

What does a tech billionaire has to do with a genocide in Cambodia?
Marco Vito Oddo
|

Published: Dec 15, 2024 12:26 pm

Elon Musk, known for his electric cars, support of far-right politicians, and abandonment of his children, has become an unlikely subject of a dark internet meme. This meme humorously suggests that Musk was involved in nefarious activities in Cambodia during the 1970s, a statement that can be confusing for some.

The meme typically presents itself as a warning: “Never ask Elon Musk what he was doing in Cambodia between 1975 and 1979.” This timeframe precisely overlaps with the brutal reign of the Khmer Rouge regime in the Asian country, creating a jarring juxtaposition between the modern-day entrepreneur and one of history’s most horrific genocides. 

At the heart of this meme lies an uncanny physical resemblance between Musk and a young Pol Pot, the infamous leader of the Khmer Rouge. Both men share similar facial features, including high cheekbones, dark hair, and intense gazes. This visual similarity, combined with Musk’s often controversial public persona, has provided fertile ground for the meme’s creation and spread.

The horrors behind Elon Musk’s Cambodia meme

While the meme plays with dark humor, the reality it references is far from funny. Pol Pot, born Saloth Sar, led a radical communist group called the Khmer Rouge to power in Cambodia in April 1975. The term “Khmer Rouge” means “Red Khmer” in French, with “Khmer” referring to the dominant ethnic group in Cambodia. This group, officially known as the Communist Party of Kampuchea, sought to create an agrarian socialist society by forcibly removing people from cities and eliminating perceived enemies of the revolution.

What followed was one of the 20th century’s most brutal regimes. The Khmer Rouge, under Pol Pot’s leadership, implemented extreme policies that resulted in widespread suffering, forced labor, and mass executions. They abolished money, private property, and religion, forcing all citizens to work in collective farms. Anyone seen as intellectual or connected to the former government was targeted for elimination. This period, often referred to as the Cambodian Genocide, resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1.5 to 3 million people – nearly a quarter of Cambodia’s population at the time – through execution, starvation, disease, and overwork.

The Khmer Rouge’s reign of terror lasted until January 1979, when Vietnamese forces invaded Cambodia and overthrew the regime. The aftermath of the Khmer Rouge’s rule left deep scars on Cambodian society. The country’s infrastructure was decimated, its educated class nearly wiped out, and its people traumatized. The process of healing and rebuilding has been slow and challenging, with many Cambodians still grappling with the legacy of this dark period in their history.

Musk, born in 1971, was obviously not involved in the Cambodian genocide. However, his influence on contemporary politics is not without controversy. His acquisition of Twitter and subsequent policy changes have amplified far-right voices and conspiracy theories. Moreover, Musk’s public support for Donald Trump has helped elect the Republican candidate. While Musk is not a Cambodian dictator, his actions and statements have played a role in the erosion of democratic norms and the spread of misinformation in the United States and beyond.

