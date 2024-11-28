‘I just slept and cried every minute’: Grimes reveals the custody nightmare the ‘unrecognizable’ Elon Musk put her through

Elon Musk is the father of 11 children with three different women, yet, not one of them has good things to say about the business tycoon cum tyrant. Co-incidence, much?

The full-time misinformation broker on X and a self-proclaimed intellectual Elon Musk has just gained a new name: a ruthless tyrant of a father and partner. The 53-year-old was already on a downward spiral after his election shenanigans exposed him as a power-hungry billionaire, but now, the heartbreaking ordeal of his ex-partner Grimes has drowned his name to a new low.

Grimes recently opened up on X about the ugly side of her year-long custody battle against Musk over her three children—X Æ A-Xii, Techno Mechanicus, and Exa Dark Sideræl. In the long, emotional post, she revealed how she “spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids.” (via People)

And that folks, is the world we’re living in right now, where women don’t get to choose whether they want to have babies and also can’t choose to be with them afterward. Grimes says she was left “fighting and detaching” from the love of her life [Elon], all while she “didn’t see one of [her] babies for 5 months.” She also painfully revealed how Elon slowly became “unrecognizable” to the woman he once claimed to love.

This rather emotionless/robotic side of Musk first came to light after Grimes had filed a “petition to establish a parental relationship” with her own three children whom she shares with Musk after he allegedly disallowed her to see them. Grimes first pleaded to Musk helplessly on X in now-deleted posts to tell “Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” but to no response. (via Page Six)

For parents who are not married, the petition starts the formal process of naming the father of their children. Superior courts in California state that it is occasionally utilized as the initial step in demanding child support or establishing custody of children. Grimes’ subsequent comments suggest that the ordeal she shared is not even half of what she went through. “This is only what can be said publicly since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

However, users were still insensitive to the singer, chastising her instead for not releasing any new music. To this, the 36-year-old responded:

“Because the threat of losing ur kids while going bankrupt fighting for them is not very conducive to creative thoughts. I just slept and cried every minute I wasn’t explicitly fighting for my kids during that year.”

Grimes and Musk have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2018, but are finally separated for good now. However, the legal petition was not the first time Musk has come in trouble with Grimes. In a series of now-deleted posts on X in July, Grimes’ mother Sandy Garossino accused Musk of “withholding” the couple’s children and preventing them from traveling to Canada to see their dying great-grandmother. Musk, ever-busy replying to every other insane post on X yet unable to attend to matters that actually concern him, did not respond to Garossino’s or Grimes’ posts. But that says enough about him than any of his words ever will.

