What does Dotun from ‘The Bachelorette’ do for a living?

Two names who are reigning the discussion amongst The Bachelorette 2023 fans are Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. The latter is the man who ultimately won Charity’s heart and was declared the show’s winner after she gave her final rose to him.

While the announcement of their engagement is creating a lot of buzz at the moment with many already looking forward to them tying the knot, fans are also curious to know more about Dotun aside from what they learned about him from the show. His professional life, in particular, is sparking curiosity.

What does Dotun Olubeko do for a living?

Image via ABC

Dotun, who today is 30 years of age, moved to The United States from Nigeria at the age of four. As per Reality Steve, he grew up in California and attended the California State University in Chico. Currently, he is based in Brooklyn, New York.

As mentioned on the show, he is an “Integrative Medicine Specialist.” His profession is directed at fitness and health-focused lifestyles. As per his LinkedIn account, he is the founder and owner of the fitness and health-focused company called, DPT Business and also works as a performance guide at the Fitness company, Lifeforce. If that’s not enough, he was also the Athletics Partnership Director at BodyBuilding LLC for a year, as well as a freelance sports nutrition consultant for two years. Finally, he once served as a student researcher at Chico State Department of Graduate Studies for a year.

Not only is he immensely recognized for his impressive work profile in the realm of fitness, but the 30-year-old reality series winner was also looking for almost similar qualities in his potential partner as detailed in his biography for the show, in which he described himself as an energetic individual with a “zest for life” who was looking for a wife with “the same love for adventure and excitement.”

As the couple now hopefully advances towards their wedding, we wish them all the happiness and adventure in the world.