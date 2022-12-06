The high-profile connection between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss used to be the talk of the town at the height of their friendship. Taylor is widely recognized for being one of the most noteworthy singer-songwriters of this generation with an endless list of songs under her belt.

Karlie, on the other hand, is recognized for being a talented model who has posed for plenty of magazine covers and walked on many runways over the years. She even landed a position as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2013 until 2015. What exactly happened between Taylor and Karlie?

What happened between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift?

The first time “kissgate” started trending on social media, it was because fans were convinced that a grainy video clip of Taylor and Karlie kissing each other was circulating on the internet. From that point forward, theories supporting “Gaylor” were born. Karlie and Taylor were incredibly close, and their fans started to assume something more was going on behind closed doors.

Is it true that they were ever anything more than platonic friends? Taylor and Karlie have both remained tight-lipped about the bond they once shared. Since both beauties haven’t opened up about a potential romance, it’s safe to assume that nothing beyond friendship ever really occurred. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Taylor and Karlie are still friends today, though.

What caused a falling out between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift?

Taylor was openly feuding with Scooter Braun in 2019 over the rights to her masters. For those who aren’t in the loop about Scooter, he’s an entrepreneur, investor, and entertainment executive in the music business who has worked with tons of famous celebrities including Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber.

His drama with Taylor was incredibly intense because so many people were divided and taking sides. At the time, it appeared that Karlie took Scooter’s side and remained cordial with him, regardless of his drama with Taylor. Because of this, fans have collectively come to the conclusion that Taylor wrote a handful of scathing lyrics about Karlie in some of her albums.

In one of Taylor’s songs called “It’s Time to Go,” she sings, “When the words of a sister / Come back in whispers / That proves she was not in fact what she seemed.” It’s not a mystery that Taylor once considered Karlie to be a sisterly figure in her life. Now that it’s clear she feels betrayed, the two haven’t been spotted spending time with each other in public since late 2018. In fact, Taylor was even noticeably missing from Karlie’s 2019 wedding with Joshua Kushner.