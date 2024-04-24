What happened to Alec Baldwin in the NYC coffee shop? The Crackhead Barney phone-smacking incident, explained

A video has gone viral this week depicting Alec Baldwin being ambushed by an individual by the name of “Crackhead Barney.” I’m serious, that’s actually their name.

The video recorded by Crackhead Barney shows Mr. Baldwin standing in a coffee shop (some reports claim it was his coffee shop) while the person behind the phone asks him to say “free Palestine.” She also asks “why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time?”

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

Obviously, Barney is referring to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins who was fatally shot by Baldwin while filming for the movie Rust. Although the armorer was recently found guilty for failing to check the gun, Alec has yet to go through his trial so could still be sentenced to time in jail. Some do think that he should have also been responsible for checking the gun before firing.

Anyways, the confrontation between Baldwin and Barney continues, as the actor tries to get her to leave the coffee shop. Meanwhile Barney, seemingly trying to provoke a reaction, keeps asking Baldwin to “just say free Palestine one time” which he refuses to do. Eventually Baldwin reaches his wits’ end, and swats the phone out of Barney’s hand, which is where the video ends.

So who is Crackhead Barney?

According to an article from Entertainment Weekly, Crackhead Barney describes her work as “performance art.” She often records herself ambushing politicians and other public figures to confront them about pressing issues like Palestine and trans rights. Her publicist made a statement to EW on her behalf.

My performance art and confrontational media is a statement about the double standards of society in the US. […] here at home powerful people maintain a facade of politeness and dignity while we export death and terror around the world.

She’s been seen at MAGA rallies arguing with the supporters, as well as showing up to pro-Israel marches and shouting “free Palestine;” an article from Bowie labels her as “an incendiary personality who fearlessly confronts extremists from far-right movements.”

It’s safe to say that her approach has led to an equal amount of supporters and detractors. As for why she’s called Crackhead Barney, apparently it’s because she used to wear a Barney costume while harassing people in New York.

The response to Crackhead Barney’s video

The internet is pretty divided on the whole situation, with some thinking that Baldwin’s response and knocking the phone out of her hand was justified, while others think that the actor is the bad guy in this particular situation, with some throwing criticism his way for supposedly being pro-Israel.

Who is more mentally ill: Crackhead Barney or Alec Baldwin? pic.twitter.com/rtOxBUxHT7 — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 24, 2024

When it comes down to it, neither party really looks good in this video, although I’m fairly confident in saying Crackhead Barney got exactly what she was hoping for, which is a reaction out of Baldwin.

