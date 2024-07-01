What happened to Anthony Bourdain?

Content Warning: This article contains discussions of suicide. Please read with care.

Anthony Bourdain was a chef, author, and TV personality who became popular after the release of his book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, in 2000. He then went on to host TV shows including A Cook’s Tour, No Reservations, and Parts Unknown.

Bourdain’s culinary adventures beganwhen he worked as a dishwasher in a restaurant as a teenager, which he said “intensely satisfied” him. He enjoyed the kitchen environment and decided that he wanted to be a chef. In 1978, he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and worked in several kitchens across New York and in 1998, he eventually landed the executive chef position at the French restaurant Brasserie Les Halles. From then on, his career went on an upward trajectory.

Anthony Bourdain’s personal life

Bourdain struggled with substance abuse in his early adulthood and was open about it. He talked about it in an interview with The Guardian where he said, “I was an unhappy soul, with a huge heroin and then crack problem.” He also talked about how his actions hurt the people around him. “It’s a shame I have to live with,” he added. In addition, he struggled after the end of his first marriage in 2005, and in his book Medium Raw, he recalled how “aimless and regularly suicidal” he was at that time.

Bourdain found love again with Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, whom he married in 2007. They had one daughter together, but their marriage didn’t last. They separated in 2016, but maintained a good relationship. In fact, Ottavia was one of his closest confidants and even talked to her about his struggles in a text. “I hate being famous. I hate my job. I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty,” he wrote to her.

In 2016, Bourdain entered into a relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento. Bourdain talked about how happy he was with Argento, and they lived similar lives. However, they both agreed that marriage wasn’t in the cards for them. “We’ve both been married twice, so that’s not something that’s ever, ever going to happen,” he said.

Anthony Bourdain’s death

In June 2018, photos of Argento hugging and holding hands with another man were posted online. Bourdain’s alleged text messages a few days after the photos were posted read, “I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart.”

A few days after the photos emerged, Bourdain was found deceased in his hotel room in France. He was there filming for an episode of Parts Unknown together with his close friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert. Bourdain didn’t show up for the dinner they had planned, and he was also absent at breakfast the next day, which worried his friend. Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his room having died by suicide. He was 61 years old.

After Bourdain’s death, Argento faced backlash from fans, saying that she was the cause of the chef’s death. In a tearful interview, Argento said that they had both cheated on each other. “It wasn’t a problem for us.” The actress said she understood how fans had to blame someone for Bourdain’s death, and she was the easy target. She did say, however, that Bourdain was in a lot of pain, but didn’t express it. “What I do feel terrible about is that he had so much pain inside of him and didn’t share it. I did not see it. And for that I will feel guilty for the rest of my life,” she stated.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help. You can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website for support and resources.

