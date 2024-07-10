What happened to AZN from ‘Street Outlaws?’

Street Outlaws is an American reality television series that aired on the Discovery Channel from June 2013 until May 2019. The show intrigued viewers by exploring the inside of the American street racing world. It featured many interesting characters from the exhilarating scene, including Jeff Bonnett, better known as AZN.

A fan-favorite on the show, AZN is one of Oklahoma’s senior street racers and the sidekick of another prominent cast member, his mentor Sean “Farmtruck” Whitley. AZM handled the technical aspects, including communication, while Farmtruck dealt with the racing side.

Known for his love for speed, his beaming smile, and his wicked sense of humor, AZN has endured substantial personal tragedies in his life. He lost his mother to cancer when he was just 16, and his father died of a defective heart valve a few years later. It’s a testament to his character that he’s such an energetic person with an infectious personality.

But what is he doing now?

What happened to AZN?

AZN is still heavily involved in street racing (which you can tell by visiting his Instagram account and his and Farmtruck’s account on X, both of which are active) and, in doing so, continues to pursue his lifelong dream.

He also started his own merchandise store, The FNA Firehouse, which honors his parents’ memories and offers apparel, headwear, stickers, accessories, and more.

Born on Aug. 3, 1981, AZN is now 42 years old. He’s not believed to be married, but his profile at TV Star Bio suggests he’s in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Leesa Lacey (posts on Lacey’s Instagram seem to confirm this). The profile also suggests he has a net worth of around $300,000, so he’s doing okay for himself.

We imagine his parents would be very proud of him.

