What happened to Bianca Peters of Fox 5?

“Work-life balance” — yes, yes, it is important, etc etc, but how many of us manage to strike that crucial point between the two? While some of us are still watching Instagram reels to figure out how to accomplish that, Fox 5’s Bianca Peters has finally achieved the goal.

Recommended Videos

Lately, avid watchers of Fox 5, particularly the ones who love tuning in at the AM hours and watching Good Day New York, have noticed Bianca’s absence from the show, which she had been co-hosting alongside news anchor Rosanna Scotto for years. Given how 2023 didn’t have “being promising” high on its to-do list, the Bianca-shaped abyss was instantly misconstrued as either her leaving Fox 5 or the channel firing her.

Calm down, peeps. Everything is fine and while it might not exactly be good news for you, it is definitely the best way 2024 could have kicked off for Bianca.

Did Bianca Peters leave Fox 5’s Good Day New York?

The show? In a way. The channel? Nope.

In early January, Variety reported that Curt Menefee, Fox’s lead NFL host, will be replacing Bianca and taking her place at Scotto’s side.

As for everyone’s beloved GDNY co-host, she has just switched time slots and shows. Yep, plural. Bianca can now be seen in the channel’s afternoon program The Noon and as the co-host of The Fox 5 News.

Her fans, though happy that she is still with Fox 5, are not happy with the change.

I’m heartbroken!! You and @rosannascotto were perfect together! I don’t understand the move unless you initiated it. 😢 — Mad O'Boyle 🇺🇸🗽🏒⚾️🏈🥅🇺🇸 (@MadelynOBoyle) January 7, 2024

But for Bianca, the switch is a big first in her career as she is finally getting around to the coveted but hard-to-achieve “work life balance.” In an Instagram post, she alluded to the change in her schedule and happily listed out how this phase of “growth” in her life will bless her with a “normal” as well as healthy lifestyle. She is excited to sleep and wake up at “normal hours” — though her body, accustomed to waking up at 3:30 am, is taking its time to get used to the new schedule — eating healthy, focusing on her health, devote some time to her creative side, and trust her intuition “about people.”

From the looks of Bianca’s recent Instagram updates, she is breaking the old tradition of making New Year resolutions that are never completed. And here I am, still recycling the ones I made last year.