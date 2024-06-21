What happened to Bindi Irwin and where she is now?

Bindi Sue Irwin is the oldest of two children born to the late conservationist and television personality, Steve Irwin, known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” and his wife, Terri, also a conservationist and the current owner of Australia Zoo.

When she was just eight years old, Bindi endured the tragic loss of her father on Sept. 4, 2006. Steve Irwin died doing what he loved — working with animals — when a freak underwater accident saw a stingray’s barb pierce his heart. Bindi’s younger brother, Robert, is a television personality and photographer, and her grandfather, Bob, is a naturalist and herpetologist.

Thanks to her parents’ fame, Bindi’s life began in the spotlight, and she was on television from a young age. Her first credited roles were in 2002 when she appeared as herself in Wiggly Safari and The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course.

Although her father’s passing understandably hit her hard, Bindi has remained active and in the spotlight since it happened.

Bindi Irwin’s life in the spotlight

Bindi Irwin is an incredibly busy young woman. A television personality, conservationist, zookeeper, actress, and singer, she recommenced her fledgling media career not long after her father died in 2006, having released Bindi Kid Fitness in album and video album form. It was recorded before Steve’s passing, and he features on it. It was designed to keep young children fit.

Bindi has since released a follow-up fitness album and a novelty single called “Trouble in the Jungle.” Like her dad, she’s hosted several television shows, including two seasons of Bindi the Jungle Girl, the 24-episode web series Growing Up Wild alongside her brother Robert, and the wildlife-themed children’s gameshow called Bindi’s Bootcamp, which lasted for two seasons.

She’s also taken up acting, with roles including playing Kirra Cooper in 2010’s Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, playing Sunday Clovers in the Canadian television series My Babysitter’s a Vampire, a voice role as Bindi Bungee in the animated series Curious George, a starring role in 2013’s Return to Nim Island, and a voice role as Isla Coralton in four episode of Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 2.

In 2015, Bindi joined the lineup of season 21 of the American television competition Dancing with the Stars. She was paired with professional dancer Derek Hough and competed against the likes of Gary Busey, Chaka Khan, Victor Espinoza, and Nick Carter. Amazingly, on Nov. 15, Bindi and Derek were crowned champions of the series, defeating Carter and Alek Skarlatos in the final.

While this all sounds great, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

What happened to Bindi Irwin and what is she up to now?

On March 7, 2023, Bindi posted on her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) account that she’d been struggling with pain, fatigue, and nausea for a decade and had undergone surgery for endometriosis. Surgeons found 37 lesions, some of which were “very deep and difficult to remove,” and a chocolate cyst.

She flew 10,000 miles to New York City for the operation and shared the information with her millions of followers in the hopes of helping anyone in a similar situation.

“There’s stigma around this awful disease. I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help.”

Bindi is now recovering well and told Today she “could feel the difference from the moment I woke up”. She now has a new lease of life.

Since 2018, Bindi has starred in the reality show Crikey! It’s the Irwins alongside her mother and brother. The show follows the family’s work at Australia Zoo and has lasted for four seasons and 49 episodes. It’s still going strong to this day.

In addition to her professional career, Bindi is also now married, having joined in holy matrimony with Chandler Powell in 2020, according to People. The happy couple met as teenagers in 2013 and stayed in touch before they got together in 2015. They have one daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, born on March 25, 2021, who seems to be a happy and healthy little girl.

We wish Bindi and her family all the best in their future endeavors.

