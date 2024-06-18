Beloved in Australia and across the world, environmental celebrity Robert Irwin has captured hearts and minds with his infectious charisma and wildlife expertise.

Irwin’s household name status is perhaps to be expected, given that he’s the son of TV personality and so-called “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin. Led by Steve, whose legacy of conservation continues today, the Irwin family has shot to international fame.

Alongside his multiple collaborations with fellow Aussie icon Bluey, Iriwn has hosted various television shows on Animal Planet and Discovery with his mother Terri, while his sister, Bindi, won the US edition of Dancing With The Stars in 2015. Robert has also made headlines over the years, but what exactly happened to him?

What happened to Robert Irwin?

Robert Irwin is perhaps best known as the son of Steve Irwin. For those unfamiliar, Steve Irwin was a celebrity wildlife expert and conservationist who tragically passed away on September 4, 2006. Steve was killed by a stingray while filming for his television show, after the animal pierced his chest and caused massive trauma to the heart.

Robert was just two years old at the time of his father’s passing, and he always pays tribute to Steve on the anniversary of his death. Just this year, Robert broke down during a media appearance while recalling his father’s legacy. As for what happened to Robert himself, the TV personality has attracted recent headlines for his involvement in the Earthshot awards ceremony, and his praise for Prince William’s focus on “making environmental issues mainstream.”

More recently, Robert Irwin was at the center of an Australian political story in June 2024, after being the subject of a cartoon produced by the right-wing Australian political party, One Nation. The short is critical of aboriginal rights and green energy, and Irwin sent a cease and desist to the party, which itself attracted backlash on Robert’s social media.

Irwin’s name was trending in Australia following the cease and desist, and he shared an Instagram post of his father amid the breaking story a day after Father’s Day in the US. “Thanks for always being my biggest inspiration through life,” he wrote alongside an old image of his father holding him in his arms, “love you Dad.”

Responding to Irwin’s legal move, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said she would not be removing the cartoon satire of Irwin, adding that she was looking “forward to the day when Robert and I can have a good laugh over this.”

Elsewhere throughout the years, Irwin has attracted headlines as the new co-host of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, as well as for his swoon-worthy social media posts and relationship with ex-girlfriend, Rorie Buckley.

