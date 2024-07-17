What happened to Britney Spears’ teeth?

If you were a ’90s kid, you were basically required to be a huge fan of Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, Alanis Morissette, and the Spice Girls, and you had to have a strong opinion about the best boy band out there. I’m raising my hand over here, and if I ever met Britney, there are a lot of things I’d ask her… but if other fans got the chance to see her, they would likely ask about her teeth.

Britney Spears’ talent has been clear since her days on The Mickey Mouse Club and ever since then, we’ve watched her grow up… and experience more pain than anyone should have to. Between the conservatorship, the secrets she spilled in her shocking and beautiful memoir, and the way the media absolutely ripped her to shreds when she shaved her head, we know she’s been through it. So while we respect her right to privacy and hope she’s okay, we want to know why people are discussing her teeth…

What do we know about Britney Spears’ teeth?

Why have people been discussing Britney Spears’ teeth? Did she break one, or did something awful happen? There are two things going on here: people think she did something to her teeth… and people also think that the photos they see of her on social media aren’t really her.

Let’s dive into these two theories. First of all, it’s possible Britney Spears’ teeth look different because, according to Distractify, she had a “gap tooth” and “dental bonding,” which means enamel was put into the space between her teeth. When that didn’t last, she didn’t have this procedure done again, which could be why her teeth look like this. We can’t say that this is for sure what happened, since Britney doesn’t appear to have talked about the topic and, sadly, we don’t know her. But it does make sense.

The second theory is much less logical. In September 2023, according to The Blast, people began wondering whether images of Britney are even really her. One person wrote, “Comments are on so I’m here to talk about her teeth… what in the world in going on and why does she not look or sound anything like herself?”

People have questioned if we’re really looking at an AI version of the beloved pop singer, according to The Mirror. As one person said, some of her wedding images reminded them of Jessica Simpson, and some thought the “teeth don’t match.” We really don’t think this is the case… but now we’re thinking about that time people thought Avril Lavigne died, and we’ve been seeing her clone ever since.

People are so interested in Britney Spears’ teeth that they’ve even been discussed on Reddit. One user said “she’s not wearing her retainers so her teeth are probably just shifting back to its original alignment.” Others wondered if Britney has had veneers.

Britney herself has talked about her teeth sometimes. According to Hollywood Life, she reflected on her younger years on Instagram in May 2020 and wrote, “I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling.” It’s heartbreaking to learn this. All we can say is that Britney deserves happiness, and we’re okay with not knowing what, exactly, if anything, has happened to her teeth.

