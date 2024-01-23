Avril Lavigne conspiracy, explained

If there is one thing the internet loves, it’s a good conspiracy theory. The web has spread plenty of dark theories surrounding everything from The Rugrats to the Deep State. No one is safe from the collective paranoid of the internet, not even 2000s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne.

Certain sects of the popstar’s fandom have spent years claiming that the original Avril Lavigne died back in 2002, and that her clone has been keeping up appearances for more than two decades.

Avril Lavigne’s supposed death

Avril Lavigne ‘Under My Skin’ album art

Rumors of Lavigne’s death started circulating online back in 2011 with a Brazilian blog, Avril Esta Morta. The blog, whose title translates to “Avril is Dead” — and is, somehow, still going strong — was the first to compile a list of “evidence” for Lavigne’s death, but sources allege that the rumor could have popped off as far back as 2001.

The theory hinges on a body double, Melissa Vandella, who was hired by Artista Records (Lavigne’s first label). Vandella was hired to distract the paparazzi from the real Avril, who was allegedly too mentally fragile to handle the constant attention gleaned from her meteoric rise to fame. Melissa was both a friend and confidante to Lavigne, and the two spent enough time together that Melissa was able to learn to perform just like Lavigne. Her exact duplication of Avril’s style would become key, as, according to the theory, Lavigne succumbed to the pressure of stardom shortly after.

It’s not like this theory made a ton of sense to begin with, but this is where the early Aughts Creepypasta je ne sais quoi starts to permeate the tale. Exhausted from the backbreaking work of stardom, and depressed from the recent death of her grandfather, Lavigne looked for comfort in the arms of her parents. But when the singer returned to the family home, she found it deserted.

In a truly ridiculous macabre move, Lavigne hanged herself in a fit of pique, the empty home too depressing for her fragile mind. The studio – unwilling to let such a promising money maker go – tapped Melissa to fill the void, and swept the tragedy under the rug — but not far enough, it seems. In the following years, a group calling themselves “Avril Rangers” began unearthing the many “clues” left by Melissa.

Avril’s change in musical style

Avril Lavigne Let Go and Best Damn Thing

The early “evidence” relied on photos of Lavigne. They ranged from paparazzi pictures snapped while the singer was desperately trying to avoid attention, to staged photoshoots for magazines and album art. Fans claimed that the singer’s darker image and moody lyrics were all aspects of Melissa, not Lavigne.

They leaned on art and lyrics from her second album, Under My Skin, to sell the tale, and boy, is the “proof” unhinged. Rather than dilute the perfect rambling of a madwoman, I’ll let the author of Avril Esta Morta explain it in their own words.

“The CD is called: ‘Avril Lavigne Under My Skin’, which translated means: ‘Avril Lavigne Under My Skin’. This is very suggestive! From then on it was no longer the real Avril, but ‘Avril Lavigne’ under the skin of the other singer! Note that the name ‘Avril Lavigne’ is written in black, representing mourning for the singer, and the ‘New Avril’ herself is in black and with a red cross on her shoulder. The name ‘Under My Skin’ is in red. The colors on the cover seem to suggest mourning and blood. If ‘Nova Avril’ was trying to convey some hidden message, it succeeded… The booklet for this CD is totally dark and gloomy. The ‘New Avril’ always poses for photos with a sad and morbid expression, sometimes lying on the floor as if she wanted to say something.”

Compelling stuff.

The Rangers delved into Under My Skin, finding proof of the conspiracy in “Nobody’s Home,” “My Happy Ending,” “Together,” “Take Me Away,” and “How Does It Feel?” According to conspiracy theorists, Melissa provided ample proof. “Nova Avril,” as some took to calling Mellissa, was leaving clues in everything. The subliminal messaging was proof enough for many, but “physical evidence” began to stack up, as well.

Avril’s updated look

Left Image featured in Avrila Esta Morta Right Screengrab via Youtube

If you threw a rock in Hollywood, it’s almost guaranteed that it would hit a recipient of plastic surgery. Despite the widespread use of the wrinkle-diminishing, face-reshaping practice, Avril Rangers have pointed to several changes to Lavigne’s appearance as key evidence of her replacement. Over the years, the star has had several skin blemishes disappear (maybe she tried a new skincare routine?) and her supposed 2004 rhinoplasty had conspiracy believers gawking at Melissa’s perceived emergence.

Beyond what can be explained away by simply taking in the landscape of today’s beauty standards, Avril Esta Morta claims that Avril’s height has shifted “dramatically” since Melissa stepped into the role. Over the years the singer’s height has gone from a whopping 5’ 1” to a diminutive *checks notes* just under 5 feet. If an over-exaggeration of height is all it takes to prove someone is a clone, there is a slew of guys who go to my gym who need to be investigated.

Conspiracy theorists don’t seem to have an answer for how the replacement theory works with Lavigne’s romantic partners or friendships.

What does Avril say about the rumor?

Lavigne was first approached about the rumor in 2014. The Brazilian TV show Pânico na Band introduced her to the rumor, but Lavigne did very little to squash it. The theory reared its head again in 2017, and Lavigne wondered why fans would think such a thing. “Some people think that I’m not the real me, which is so weird. Why would they even think that?” She said, trying to clear the air once and for all. The “Sk8ter Boi” singer told fans, “No, I’m not dead. I’m here.”