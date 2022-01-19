What happened to Avril Lavigne?

Whatever happened to Avril Lavigne, the 2000s rock queen known for pink-tipped hair and skinny ties? It’s a question many rock music lovers have asked in recent years. She was a huge hit in the 2000s, with a number of hit songs on the radio. She was coined a genuine pop-punk princess and icon… but what happened to her? Where did she disappear to? Here’s what you should know about Lavigne’s current circumstances.

Avril Lavigne‘s health issues

Lavigne opened up about the health crisis that consumed her life starting in 2014 when she was diagnosed with Lyme disease. To those unaware of the condition, it’s a tick-borne bacterial infection that causes painful complications in the body’s joints, nervous system, and organs. After meeting with multiple doctors and describing her symptoms of pain and fatigue which began when she was on tour in 2014, she received her life-changing diagnosis. The star described herself as feeling trapped in her own body at the time.

How Avril Lavigne feels about her diagnosis

According to an interview with Billboard, she said, “I had accepted that I was dying. And I felt in that moment like I was underwater and drowning, and I was trying to come up to gasp for air. And literally under my breath, I was like, ‘God, help me keep my head above the water.'” That prayer inspired the official title of her last album. Lavigne isn’t the only celebrity battling Lyme disease in her daily life. Justin Bieber, Kelly Osbourne, Amy Schumer, Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller, and Shania Twain are also living with the same condition.

What about Avril Lavigne‘s love life?

Lavigne has a song called “Complicated,” and her relationship history totally matches that sentiment. One of her first notable boyfriends is Brody Jenner. They dated from 2010 to 2012 and were spotted many times by paparazzi getting close. They reportedly broke up because she was ready to settle down but he wasn’t quite there yet. After that, she was linked to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2012. He was the first person she dated after things with Jenner fell apart. Things got serious enough for Lavigne and Kroeger that he proposed to her with a gorgeous 14-karat ring. They got married the very next day! Ultimately, they ended up announcing their separation on Instagram in 2015.

Before all this, Lavigne was married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

What about Avril Lavigne’s current boyfriend?

The most recent musician Lavigne has been tied to is an artist named Mod Sun. He gained notoriety for being part of a “throuple” relationship with Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau. Lavigne’s been spotted spending time with Mod Sun as recently as September 2021, and even posted a pic of her kissing her fling.

Avril Lavigne’s voice acting career

Lavigne lent her voice to a couple of children’s movies over the years. The first is the 2006 film Over the Hedge. She played the role of Heather, and worked alongside Bruce Willis, William Shatner, and Wanda Sykes. The animated flick ended up pulling in over $340 million at the box office. Fast forward to 2018, and Lavigne was willing to do a little more voice acting in the movie Charming. The animated musical also includes the voices of Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, and Ashley Tisdale.

Avril Lavigne‘s TikTok

Going viral on TikTok is something plenty of celebs have tried and failed at, but for Avril it’s been an easy road. She’s only posted two videos to her page so far and she already has over 2.7 million followers, with the two videos she’s posted already raking in over 8.6 million likes. One of the videos includes Lavigne jamming out with former Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. He’s a hot topic lately for his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and his friendship with Machine Gun Kelly. The other video showcases Lavigne hanging out with Tony Hawk, the super famous skateboarder. In the clip, Lavigne is aptly singing the lyrics to her hit song “Sk8er Boi.”

Avril Lavigne just released a new song

The newest song released by Lavigne is called “Bite Me.” This song is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon music, title, and a few other places. There’s also an official music video for it on YouTube now as well. She dropped the video mid-November 2021 and it already has over 10 million views. In the comment section, fans are letting her know the song gives them 90s vibes and reminds them of the early 2000s. It makes sense that she’s dipping into the same style of music she once performed rather than conforming to music industry updates.

This is what Avril Lavigne has been posting on Instagram

On Instagram, Lavigne has over 10.1 million followers. Most recently, she posted the cover shot for her Nylon Magazine photo spread. In some of the pictures, she’s surrounded by red flowers and in other pictures, she is simply staring at the camera, wrapped up in a gorgeous black dress. She promotes her new music quite a bit on her Instagram feed and even posts the occasional bikini shot.

What about Avril Lavigne‘s current net worth?

These days, it appears Lavigne has a net worth of $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She got started in the music industry young signing a 2-album record contract with Arista Records at the age of 16. That first deal alone was worth more than $2 million! Since then, she’s successfully sold over 30 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide. Her amazing music has led her down the path of breaking records. She’s the youngest female soloist to reach the number one spot in the UK.

Avril Lavigne is very much into activism

When it comes to activism, Lavigne is supportive of many causes. Some of the organizations she supports include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Amnesty International, EraseMS, and War Child. In 2007, she performed in Montreal in the Unite Against AIDS concert to raise money for AIDS research and prevention. She started her own charity in 2009 called the Avril Lavigne Foundation to help individuals who are suffering from serious illnesses, diseases, and disabilities. This rockstar has a big heart and her fans are excited to see what’s in store.