What happened to Brooke’s daughter from ‘Basketball Wives?’

Whether we still watch VH1 or remember the popular show The Surreal Life, we’ve likely heard of Basketball Wives, which premiered in 2010. While athletes have appeared on many reality shows like Survivor, Basketball Wives gave fans the chance to watch the personal lives of partners of famous sports stars. Brooke Bailey rose to fame after being cast on Basketball Wives LA, and viewers were stunned to learn about what happened to her daughter Kayla.

Recommended Videos

Before dating Vernon Macklin, the former Detroit Pistols player who is a coach now, Brooke Bailey was married to Ronnie Holland. Basketball Wives fans have seen a lot of Brooke’s life, and we should know about the family tragedy she experienced.

How did Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla Bailey die?

In September 2022, Brooke Bailey shared on Instagram that her daughter Kayla Bailey had died. She was only 25 years old at the time. Brooke said in her caption, “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye” and added, “Mommy will see you soon.”

A few days later, People reported that Kayla passed away in a car accident. She was driving with Julius Weaver at 4:10 in the morning and was close to Hollywood, Tennessee. Both Kayla and Julius sadly passed away after a collision between their car and a tractor-trailer.

In November 2022, around two months after this terrible accident, Brooke Bailey wrote on Instagram, “My Child is gone from this earth and there is no pain as intense as what is in my broken heart.”

According to Sportskeeda, Brooke Bailey has three children: Shumecio Bailey Bailey, Kayla Bailey, and a son whose name hasn’t been made public. Shumecio is 26 years old.

When Brooke wanted to leave reality TV, she told Balleralert.com in 2019 that she will continue to share what’s going on with her fanbase. She said, “I’ve learned how to keep the most important people and situations in my life private, but I when I chose a career in entertainment I understood that I’d have to be open with my fans about the good and not so good.” Brooke likely never imagined the heartbreaking news she would have to tell her fans about. She now has a non-profit called KNB LIFE INC which helps people follow their dreams in the world of beauty.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy