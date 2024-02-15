What happened to CelinaSpookyBoo’s husband?

TikTok has seen many comedic geniuses come and go since the app launched and If you’ve spent any time scrolling then you’ve probably seen some of the hilarious content put out there by CelinaSpookyBoo. From her comedy skits and terribly amazing jokes involving her husband, Adam Myers, to her most popular sleepwalking videos she’s one of the most popular creators on the app with almost 30 million followers and a billion likes across all her videos.

You might not be able to tell from the light-hearted videos Celina and her make, but a few years ago life threw a curveball at her and Adam that still affects them to this day. The famous TikToker has spoken on the subject a few times, but many are still unaware of the fact that Adam suffered a pretty serious head injury back in 2017.

What happened to Adam?

In a video titled ‘What Happened to My Husband’ posted to YouTube in 2022, Celina spoke in more detail regarding the accident. Myers hit his head hard whilst working in their garden, however, he thought nothing of it at the time and continued working. This would prove to be a terrible mistake as it turns out that he had actually suffered a serious concussion. Things only got worse as Celina reveals in the video that Adam had suffered brain damage from the hit. Although the couple went to numerous doctors nothing seemed to be working and her husband slowly became a shell of his former self. For a year after the accident, he sat in silence not able to work or do much else. Even five years later, in 2022, the accident was still affecting Celina and her husband.

The video is pretty emotional as she describes the pain of watching Adam “fade away” whilst knowing that there’s nothing she can do. Although things got better after that first year, it didn’t last, and it’s apparent that even though it’s been so long since the accident, he still suffers a great deal from it, “He has to be in his own room and he can’t really do anything with his arms. Everything makes him worse at this point.”

How is Adam today?

However, as bad as things were, it appears the couple have managed to pull through and come out the other side. Four months ago, Celina posted a video with her husband, in it he looks much healthier compared to how he had appeared in videos from a couple of years ago. Adam describes feeling close to 100% (although doubts he’ll ever be at 100% again) and Celina describes the joy of having the Adam she knew before the accident back.

Even though things weren’t great behind the scenes during that time, Celina and her husband were still able to make millions laugh every day with their content on TikTok. And now it seems they’ve finally gotten the happy ending they deserve.