From mouth-watering recipes simple enough to follow to groove-inducing dance tutorials bouncy enough to get social media aficionados up on their feet, it’s become extremely evident that TikTok is one of the most popular social platforms in the modern-day realm of technology and society — even despite being several years old now.

Without a doubt, the magnitude of TikTok has become a cultural backbone of society, with dedicated users able to upload a variety of videos — including pranks, gags, challenges, dances, trends, recipes, and a plethora of tutorials on how to accomplish both simple and difficult tasks. Influencers, former YouTubers, and vloggers alike have all made their presence felt on the social platform throughout the years, garnering millions of followers in the process and helping TikTok become so relevant.

And while TikTok is now a common attraction and focal point in the massive social media landscape, a large portion of folks might still remain curious as to when exactly the interactive app first launched.

So, when was TikTok created?

Although it might come as a huge surprise to many people, “TikTok” wasn’t the name originally used when the networking service was first created. Created by ByteDance, the online service was initially launched back in September 2016, with the site originally being called Musical.ly before eventually being renamed. Upon its release, the service officially became the most downloaded app in the United States by October 2018 — just one month after being released.

Today, the app has experienced over 3 billion downloads and is undoubtedly one of the most used apps in the entire world. And while TikTok has since been compared to Vine, it’s clear that TikTok has surpassed its equivalent in all aspects.