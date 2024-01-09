What is the coconut challenge? The TikTok and YouTube trend explained

Trust us, it's not what you think. Here's what you should know about this deceptive TikTok trend.

Yes, there’s a new entry in the endless parade of social media dares: The coconut challenge.

The name suggests some innocent trend revolving around the fruit. Maybe you’d think it’s to do with eating healthy. Maybe it’s to do with people recording themselves trying to pry open a coconut with their bare hands.

Because this is the world we live in, the reality is a bit more NSFW than that, and it doesn’t have a whole lot to do with coconuts.

What is the coconut challenge about?

The trend actually started on TikTok back in 2019. Users began sharing a specific tip to increase pleasure with their partner in bed. The advice was to spell coconut with your hips while riding on top.

Many people were excited to give it a go, though others made fun of the trend. Then, as always with the internet, everyone forgot about it within a few weeks.

Why has it resurfaced now? A clip posted by TikTok user @bardi_song shows a clip of Cardi B from an Instagram Live in which the singer mentions Megan Thee Stallion. The pair collaborated on the hit song, “WAP,” in 2020. In the IG Live, Cardi is heard saying Megan is “going to do the coconut challenge on the d***.”

The video currently has almost 5 million views and 1.2 million likes and seems to have gotten people talking about the challenge again. It’s also inspired many people to Google what Cardi meant in the video.

One user commented, “Am I the only one searching through the comments to find out what is the coconut challenge?” Others took to Twitter to raise the question there.

There you have it. Consider yourself enlightened.