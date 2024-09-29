What happened to Dieter on ‘Rover’s Morning Glory?’

Dieter had previously worried his fans with a sudden surgery announcement after finding out a predisposition for colon cancer in 2023. The radio host is now missing again from his show, sparking several speculations.

One of the highest-rated programs in the Cleveland radio market, Rover’s Morning Glory is a nationally syndicated hot talk morning drive-time program. Appearing mostly on WMMS in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of iHeartMedia’s network, the show is well-known for its edgy and irreverent style and combination of humor with shock-jock elements. But what is the most popular part of the show? It’s host Shane French, better known as “Rover,” and his entertaining co-hosts like Dominic Dieter.

Dieter started on the show as a phone screener but quickly developed a part called Dare Dieter, where he would perform any stunt or dare that listeners would submit on a Friday. Though the segment was ended by Rover and CBS Radio management in July 2007, Dieter remains an important part of the show and is beloved by listeners. However, Dieter suddenly went missing from the show in Aug. 2024, raising concerns about his health and life.

A tragic loss is keeping Dieter away from his show duties

While fans have been speculating all sorts of possibilities behind Dieter’s absence, including worrying whether he’s fired, the real reason behind his absence is quite tragic. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, it was revealed on Rover’s Morning Glory that Dominic Dieter’s wife Jessica Garrod Dieter has passed away due to cancer. So, Dieter had been busy taking care of his late partner for the last month.

Dieter’s wife Jessica was “a vibrant soul who touched lives of many with her kindness and warmth,” as per her obituary. She was a cherished figure in the community of Mentor, Ohio, a supportive partner, and a loving mother. Dieter has often shared stories of his life at home with Jessica, giving people a glimpse of their strong and loving partnership. Since the news of her passing broke, Dieter’s listeners have outpoured support and condolences to his family through social media.

The Instagram account @rmgtmz was one of the first to break the sad news on social media with a long heartfelt note. “It seems impossible to say goodbye to someone who means so much. This world was truly a better place because of her, and the impact of her life touched so many,” the post read. Though the reasons behind her passing have not been confirmed by Dieter himself, Jessica’s sister Jody Garrod-Schantz wrote in a Facebook tribute post that her sister had been suffering from cancer.

