What happened to Erica Ash?

Actress and comedian Erica Ash, known for her roles on MADtv, in Scary Movie V, and Outlaw Johnny Black, has tragically passed away at the age of 47 after a brave battle with cancer.

Her mother, Diann Ash, confirmed the news, stating that Erica passed away surrounded by family and friends. According to her mother’s statement, Erica died peacefully. “After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” said Diann Ash. Her family praised her as an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched many lives with her humor and zest for life. Diann Ash expressed gratitude for the support received during this difficult time. She also requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or a breast cancer foundation of choice, aiming to honor Erica’s memory by supporting others fighting cancer.

Erica Ash’s early life and career

An angel gone too soon. Thank you for blessing our screens with your talent for years. Rest In Power Erica Ash🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BOQgWhfU5W — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2024

Ash grew up in a military family, which meant relocating often. This diverse upbringing allowed her to be exposed to various cultures and experiences. She initially pursued a career in medicine at the Emory University. However, her interest in performing arts led her to explore theater and eventually shift her career focus entirely. Ash started her career appearing in Broadway productions. Her stage work includes performances in shows like The Lion King, where she was part of both the Broadway and touring companies.

Ash’s television career took off when she joined the cast of the sketch comedy show MADtv during its 13th and 14th seasons. Following MADtv, Ash became a regular on the comedy series The Big Gay Sketch Show, which further showcased her comedic abilities. She then transitioned to more dramatic roles, most notably in the BET series Real Husbands of Hollywood, where she played Bridgette Hart. Another significant role came with the STARZ drama series Survivor’s Remorse, where she played M-Chuck Calloway.

Despite battling cancer and the challenges she faced, Ash remained positive and continued to work on projects that were meaningful to her. In 2019, she starred in the Netflix comedy film The Weekend, alongside DeWanda Wise and Tone Bell. More recently, she appeared in the HBO limited series The Undoing, starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, let us remember the joy, laughter, and light she brought into our lives. Erica Ash may be gone, but her spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched. Rest in power, Erica.

