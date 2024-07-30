What was Erica Ash’s cause of death?

Erica Ash was many things: a model, a singer, an actress, and a comedian. Most importantly, though, she was someone’s daughter, sister, and friend. Sadly, she passed away on July 28, but her memory remains.

Many people were (and still are) fond of this TV star, whose career began in 2001, with an appearance in the Japanese comedy film Minna no Ie, in the role of Naomi. From then on, the only way was up, and Ash established herself as a well-known personality in the comedy scene. With her humor and talent, the We Have A Ghost actress conquered the hearts of audience members, who now grieve her passing.

The news of Ash’s death started circulating soon after the occurrence, as her mother Diann Ash shared a statement with TODAY.com, on July 29. The announcement shocked the actress’ fans, especially considering that she was only 46 years old. Naturally, a lot of people now wonder what caused her unfortunate demise.

How did Erica Ash die?

According to her mother’s statement, Ash’s death was the result of “a long and courageous battle with cancer.” No further details were provided by the family, so there is no telling when Ash received her diagnosis or what the circumstances of her death were. What we do know is that “she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” as shared by Diann Ash.

In her statement, the mother also requested that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or another breast cancer foundation of choice, as a way to honor Ash’s memory. Given this, it’s safe to assume which type of cancer the celebrity was battling. Ash’s passing comes only two weeks after Shannen Doherty’s, who had the exact same cause of death, making this a particularly heartbreaking time for fans of both celebrities.

