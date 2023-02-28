Netflix proves it has ghosts as a haunted house comedy scares its way to the top of the charts

Netflix knows its target audience, and while we might be months away from the “official” start of the spooky season, it is giving us ghosts and haunts galore with a new film that’s already toping the charts: We Have A Ghost. Starring Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jahi Di’Allo Winston, the movie has a feel-good element while navigating a spooky adventure.

The idea of having a ghostly pal inhabit your house sounds frightening, right? Of course, it does, but what if that spooky spirit in the attack was more friend than foe? What happens when the apparition is just a lost and lonely soul looking for whatever comes next? That’s part of the premise of the Netflix movie taking audiences by storm, and it’s a can’t-miss family watch.

Netflix’s Top 10 website shows that We Have A Ghost was watched globally for 40.47 million hours this week, and we have to warn you, some of those hours left tears in the eyes of audiences everywhere. When you first see the movie title, you might not anticipate being emotionally moved by it; but this isn’t your average ghost story.

Welcome to your new home. It comes with a ghost named Ernest.



David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie star in We Have A Ghost, the new movie from Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. Premieres February 24. pic.twitter.com/3xEh0ifavH — Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2023

Ernest, the ghostly inhabitant of the Presley house, becomes an internet sensation when Kevin shares a video of him online; even mediums — enter Jennifer Coolidge — are interested in discovering more about his story. He tried to be a frightening spirit at first, but it was easy to recognize that he was harmless, friendly even. There’s a lot more going on with this story than anyone expected.

When the Presley family finds out that they can use their circumstances to make money and attain a semblance of internet fame, they jump at the opportunity. Kevin soon realizes that something is wrong with Ernest, sensing that he’s stuck somewhere, lost between life and death, and something is keeping him in the house.

Alongside his friend Joy, Kevin tries to discover what happened in Ernest’s past, what caused him to find solace in the attic of the home they purchased, and solve a ghostly mystery. They soon discover that whatever their mysterious pal can’t remember is something the government wishes they’d all forget.

What will become of Ernest and the Presley family? Will he ever be able to move on to the afterlife, and will the reason the family moved to the new home — an attempt to grow closer together — transpire throughout the film? Those questions and more will be answered when you tune into We Have A Ghost on Netflix, and we recommend you do so soon with tissues handy.