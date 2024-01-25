What happened to Jenn Sherman?

If you’re a part of the Peloton fitness community then you’re no doubt aware of Jenn Sherman. The cycling instructor has inspired many people with her classes and “rides” users can pay for online, however, the last couple of months have seen an absence on Sherman’s part.

Despite reaching its height during the COVID pandemic Peloton remains a popular workout, and tons of people have hopped on board the trend, except Kanye, who’s been banned from everything. Anyway, Jenn Sherman is a Peloton instructor with quite the following, with her website offering live classes and pre-recorded classes which have all been incredibly popular.

Even the legendary director, Christopher Nolan has taken a few of her online classes which led to an awkward but hilarious viral moment in which Sherman criticized the film Tenet back in a 2020 pre-recorded class not knowing that Nolan would later take that exact class.

Aside from famous directors, there are plenty of other people who take part in the rides and Sherman has gained quite the following thanks to her classes but also thanks to her ability to motivate and keep people entertained whilst keeping fit. Whilst her classes have started up again as of Jan. 23rd, fans of the fitness instructor want to know if everything is OK.

Why did Jenn Sherman stop classes?

Sherman’s last live class was on November 28th last year and in total she was absent for eight weeks although she did remain active on her Instagram account where she addressed the situation on January 1st. In two videos posted to her story Sherman explained that she had been dealing with medical issues, although she didn’t specify what exactly those issues were.

Whilst some pre-recorded classes were made available there were no live ones for people to follow along with. She did assure fans that her condition was nothing to worry about, she still posted frequently to her Instagram during these eight weeks so it seems that whatever the issue was it wasn’t life-threatening. However, Sherman did say in her story that her doctor had advised against returning to classes at that time.

I’m going to be perfectly 100% fine. But unfortunately I don’t have the green light to be back on the Bike yet.

Jenn Sherman’s return

Live classes started up again on Tuesday this week. In a video posted on Instagram she expressed her joy at being back on the bike. Although it doesn’t seem like she’s going to answer fans’ questions regarding her medical condition, which is fair enough, the important thing to remember is that she’s better now.

Either way, it’s great to see her finally able to get back to doing what she loves and fans are more than happy to have her back too, I’m sure Christopher Nolan is also relieved to see her back on the peloton as well.