Peloton’s just got a new workout plan, and Kanye West is banned from it

Exercise equipment company, Peloton has announced that it has removed all of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s music from its classes, as it shifts its fitness plan to prepare users to attend the ongoing “Kanye is over party.” Peleton is one of many companies where the rapper’s content is put into question due to the rapper’s recent controversy.

Pelobuddy released a statement from Peloton, stating that it has “paused the use” of West’s music. The company stated that it was the rapper’s recent comments and users’ concerns that led to them making this decision.

“Thank you for sharing your concerns. We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music on our platform. This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members. You should know this was a decision we made immediately following his remarks. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a Member of our Peloton community.”

According to Pelobuddy, this announcement will only affect new classes, and it’s unknown if the company’s older classes would be affected. However, it was reported that the company’s older content that featured Ye’s music hasn’t been removed from the platform.

West’s content has been put into question due to the recent controversy. Spotify’s CEO said that the rapper’s music will remain on the platform as none of his content “broke Spotify’s policies.” Meanwhile, Netflix announced that it won’t be pulling the Jeen-Yuhs documentary, despite the rapper’s comments. It was also reported that West’s upcoming documentary has been shelved and was dropped by the Creative Arts Agency due to his anti-Semitic comments.