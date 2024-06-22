What happened to Karen Derrico?

Karen Derrico, a name synonymous with vibrant family life, has captured the hearts of many through the hit TLC series Doubling Down with the Derricos.

Alongside her partner Deon, Karen has navigated the complexities of parenting 14 children, presenting a mixture of chaos, love, and life lessons on national television. Darian and Derrick, their oldest children, are single births. They have two sets of twins: Dallas and Denver: and Diez and Dior. Diez and Dior are actually part of a set of triplets, but their sibling, Carter, sadly passed away shortly after birth. Deonee, Daician, Daiten, and Dior, are quadruplets. The family also includes two sets of triplets: Deniko, Dariz, and Deonee, and Dawson, De’Aren, and Dyver. Karen has emerged as a figure of dedication, embodying the trials and triumphs of a super-sized family dynamic.

However, reality TV only offers a glimpse into the lives of its stars, and there is often much more happening behind the scenes. In a shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that Karen and Deon Derrico have filed for divorce. The news comes just two weeks before the highly anticipated season 5 finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos, set to air on July 2. According to legal documents, the couple filed for divorce on June 4, and it was finalized on June 6 when a judge signed off on the split.

As per the documents obtained by People, Deon is set to pay $1,166 in child support each month, while Karen will take on the responsibility of covering the children’s medical insurance.

The divorce announcement has left fans of the show stunned and speculating about the reasons behind the couple’s decision to end their marriage. Some have pointed to the immense stress that comes with raising such a large family, while others wonder if there were deeper issues at play. Regardless of the reasons, the news has undoubtedly left many viewers concerned for the well-being of Karen, Deon, and their children.

Despite the divorce, Karen seems to be focusing on the positives and looking towards the future. In a recent video posted on Instagram, she shared that she and the children are doing well, and she plans to keep them busy and occupied during the summer. She also expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she has received from fans and followers since the news of the divorce broke.

As Karen navigates this new chapter in her life, she has mentioned her desire to prioritize self-care and even take a much-needed vacation. We can only wish her and her children the very best and hope that she finds the happiness and peace she so richly deserves.

