What happened to KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville?’

Love & Marriage: Huntsville premiered on the OWN network — one of Oprah’s biggest success stories — in 2019 and since then, fans have gotten to know the couples living in Huntsville, Alabama pretty well.

We tune into a lot of Netflix shows that focus on fledging relationships, but Love & Marriage: Huntsville allowed us to witness some longer-term relationships. One of the most beloved cast members of the show is KeKe Jabbar.

On July 2nd, 2024, fans began posting on the forum Lipstick Alley that KeKe had died, and everyone was shocked and saddened by the news. What happened?

How did Love & Marriage Huntsville star KeKe Jabber die?

People reported that the news of Jabbar’s passing originated from social media personality Marcella Speaks, who shared a statement from Jabbar’s family on YouTube. Marcella said the family requested “privacy,” and explained, “It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved KeKe. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love.” KeKe Jabbar was only 42 years old.

As of now, there are no details about how KeKe died. The family doesn’t want to publically share details right now, which of course we understand and respect. It’s truly awful to think about what KeKe’s family must be going through. She is survived by her husband Ameen Jabbar and their three kids, Amaree, Aubree, and Ace.

According to The Sun, KeKe’s final social media post included details about a new business venture in which she said she was creating a line of wigs that people could wear in the pool. She said, “It’s really good, especially for Black girls who want to go in the pool and don’t want to get their hair wet.”

KeKe also shared a lot of her family life with her fans. In late May 2024, she talked about her daughter Amaree graduating and posted photos of food covered in tinfoil that Aubree took. She wrote, “After Amaree’s graduation, we had a cookout for Amaree at the house.” She added, “WHYYYYY WOULD I want these pics!”

While KeKe Jabbar didn’t star in every season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville and only became a cast member in 2023, fans have become invested in her life, and it’s awful to hear about her death. Our thoughts are with her family.

