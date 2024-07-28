What happened to Kim Pegula?

Kim Pegula took a significant step in her recovery journey on Friday. Escorted by her husband, she walked onto the field to break the post-practice team huddle. This moment marked the first time she was seen walking on her own in public since her tragic incident in June 2022.

Pegula is a prominent figure in the world of professional sports and business, known for her role as co-owner of the Buffalo Bills of the NFL and the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL. Her early life in the United States set the stage for an incredible journey from an immigrant background to becoming one of the most influential women in sports.

After college, she began her career in the family business involved in natural gas development, owned and operated by her future husband, Terry Pegula. It was here that she honed her skills in business management. Her business acumen became even more evident when she and Terry sold their natural gas company, East Resources, in 2010 for $4.7 billion. This sale provided the financial foundation for their foray into professional sports. The Pegulas purchased the Buffalo Sabres in 2011, marking the beginning of their deep engagement with professional sports. In 2014, they expanded their sports empire by acquiring the Buffalo Bills, following the death of previous owner Ralph Wilson.

Under Kim’s leadership, Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) was established, which manages not only the sports franchises but also various other business interests including Harborcenter, a mixed-use development in downtown Buffalo. PSE also encompasses recording studios and a hospitality division.

Kim’s life took a dramatic turn in June 2022

Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills who's been dealing with health issues after going into cardiac arrest in 2022, made a special appearance today at the team's training camp, with the team rallying around her.



The cardiac arrest occurred shortly after Kim celebrated her 53rd birthday. The immediate response to her condition was critical. Emergency services were promptly called, and CPR was administered until medical professionals arrived. Kim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where she was placed under intensive care for a period of two weeks. The Pegula family revealed earlier in 2023 that Kim had been dealing with expressive aphasia, a language disorder, as part of her recovery.

Recovery from cardiac arrest can vary significantly from person to person, involving a combination of physical, cognitive, and emotional rehabilitation. The tentative steps Kim took in public in July, over two years after her cardiac arrest, suggest that her rehabilitation has been progressing but also indicate the severity and lasting impact of the event.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott expressed gratitude and perspective in seeing Kim Pegula’s progress, saying “Grateful and perspective, I think, are the two words that come to mind.” Bills players like Josh Allen also expressed happiness at seeing Kim Pegula’s return, noting the impact she had on the team before her illness.

Since the incident, her husband, Terry, and their children have been closely involved in her day-to-day care and management of her professional responsibilities.

