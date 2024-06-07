What Happened to Lil Durk?

Lil Durk was one of the hottest rappers on the planet a few short years ago. He was collaborating with superstars like Drake and J. Cole, and regularly scoring hits on the Billboard charts. The last few years have been difficult for the Chicago rapper, however.

Legal troubles have become just as big a part of Lil Durk’s narrative as his music. He was involved in a case that last three years, and more recently, the rapper was rushed to the hospital, where he stayed for a week. Fans were understandably concerned about Durk’s future, especially given the health problems he’s suffered in the past.

What happened with Lil Durk’s felony charges?

Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Lil Durk’s career was still on the ascent when he was arrested in relation to a non-lethal shooting in 2019. The rapper was taken into custody alongside another Chicago upstart, King Von, and they were hit with multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, participation in criminal gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The prosecution alleged that Lil Durk and King Von robbed and shot a man outside of a drive-in establishment in Atlanta. Both men were detained for weeks before posting bonds for $250,000 and $300,000 bonds, respectively. Despite the severity of these felony charges, the court opted to drop all of them in an October 2022 ruling:

The facts of this case have been reviewed. And although probable cause existed for the defendants arrest, the decision at this time is not to prosecute.

Lil Durk’s attorney, Manny Arora, issued a statement to Rolling Stone following the ruling. He praised the courts, and assured the public that Lil Durk would continue to thrive as a fixture in popular music. “I am glad that the charges from three plus years ago have been dismissed,” he noted. “While it is unfortunate that it took so long to reach the conclusion that we had argued from day one, I’m glad that all involved can now move on.”

Why was Lil Durk rushed to the hospital?

Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Lil Durk’s legal troubles may have subsided, but the rapper’s health has been a topic of discussion over the past couple years. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a serious injury during his Lollapalooza performance in 2022. There was a pyrotechnics malfunction that led to effects going off right in front of the rapper’s face, according to Yahoo. Durk later posted a photo of himself on Instagram with bandages over his right eye.

The rapper also informed fans that he would be taking time off from performing to focus on his health. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he wrote in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

Despite Lil Durk’s assertion, health troubles persisted. He was once again taken to the hospital in July 2023. TMZ reported that the Chicago rapper was hospitalized for a week before being deemed healthy enough for discharge. The reasons? Dehydration and exhaustion. Durk issued a statement to the outlet, assuring his fans that he was feeling better and would be doing shows once he felt he was physically capable:

After performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to.

Fortunately, Lil Durk’s health seems to have rebounded. The rapper has spent the last year putting on shows, and he recently won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with the song “All My Life” featuring J. Cole. We hope the good breaks continue.

