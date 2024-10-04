What happened to Malaika Arora’s father?

Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

In a recent tragedy, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora‘s father is reported to have died in mysterious circumstances on Sept. 11, 2024. The incident immediately garnered the full attention of authorities, with police officials quickly arriving at the scene to begin their investigation.

At the time of the incident, Malaika was in Pune and rushed back to Mumbai upon receiving the news. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was among the first to arrive at the residence. The tragedy brought together numerous Bollywood personalities who came to offer their condolences, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Malaika’s current partner, Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz’s family members, including his parents Salim and Salma Khan, his brother Sohail, and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, were also seen at the Arora residence.

How did Malaika Arora’s father pass away?

Anil Arora, a Punjabi Hindu from the border town of Fazilka, had previously served in the Indian Merchant Navy. He was married to Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian, though the couple divorced when their daughters Malaika and Amrita were young (Malaika was 11 and Amrita was 6 at the time). Despite the family’s prominence in the entertainment industry, Anil was known to be a private individual who largely stayed out of the limelight.

Authorities are treating the case as a suspected suicide and are reviewing CCTV footage from the building where the incident took place to gather more details. Sources close to the family, however, have suggested it may have been an accidental death.

In the aftermath of this event, Malaika took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute. She described her father as “a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend”. The family requested privacy during their time of grief, expressing their deep shock at the loss.

The impact of her parents’ separation had previously been addressed by Malaika in interviews. She once shared with a fashion magazine that while her childhood was “wonderful,” it was also “tumultuous”.The experience shaped her perspective, particularly regarding her mother’s strength and the importance of independence.

Following the tragedy, Malaika took a brief hiatus from social media, making her first appearance nearly three weeks later in a video shared by her hairstylist. The short clip showed her getting a makeover, marking her gradual return to public life.

As investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding Anil Arora’s death, the family has found support in their close-knit Bollywood circle. The police are awaiting the results of the postmortem examination as they work to understand the factors that led to this unfortunate passing.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

