Nelly performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California.
Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images
What happened to Nelly?

The rapper's recent run-in with Missouri police is being strongly contested by his lawyers.
Francisca Tinoco
Published: Aug 8, 2024 12:31 pm

Platinum-selling rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., has had multiple run-ins with the law throughout his time in the limelight — the latest came on Aug. 7, when the 49-year-old was arrested in a Maryland Heights Casino.

Nelly, who is regarded as one of the most popular hip-hop and R&B artists of the 2000s, recently made headlines when fellow singer and on-and-off girlfriend Ashanti revealed they were engaged and expecting a baby together in April. TMZ later reported that the couple had actually been married since December 2023.

Nelly’s arrest, explained

In this handout image provided by Maryland Heights Police Department rapper Nelly whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, is seen in a booking photo on August 8, 2024 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Nelly was arrested early Wednesday at a St. Louis-area casino after the Missouri Highway Patrol said an officer found illegal ecstasy pills on him
Photo by Maryland Heights Police Department via Getty Images

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7, Nelly was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Per hip-hop magazine XXL, the St. Louis native was investigated by the Missouri Gaming Commission after winning a jackpot at the gambling venue, at which point authorities found a failure-to-appear warrant for a No Proof of Insurance infraction dating back to 2018. When the “Hot in Herre” rapper’s car was searched, Missouri State Highway officers found ecstasy pills and reportedly charged Nelly with drug possession. He was taken to the Maryland Heights Police Department and later released.

According to a statement by the musician’s lawyer, however, Nelly was not charged with drug possession. Scott Rosenblum further said that his client had not been notified of the warrant that he says was issued in December 2023. In the statement, Rosenblum questioned the choice by the Missouri Gaming Commission to run a background check on Nelly after he won “several jackpots,” which he claims was not common practice at the casino, frequently visited by the rapper. The lawyer further claims the car was searched “without probable cause.”

Nelly and his team will be asking for an inquiry into the officer who led the arrest, described by Rosenblum as “overzealous” and “out of line.”

Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies.