What happened to Nelly?

Platinum-selling rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., has had multiple run-ins with the law throughout his time in the limelight — the latest came on Aug. 7, when the 49-year-old was arrested in a Maryland Heights Casino.

Recommended Videos

Nelly, who is regarded as one of the most popular hip-hop and R&B artists of the 2000s, recently made headlines when fellow singer and on-and-off girlfriend Ashanti revealed they were engaged and expecting a baby together in April. TMZ later reported that the couple had actually been married since December 2023.

Nelly’s arrest, explained

Photo by Maryland Heights Police Department via Getty Images

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7, Nelly was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Per hip-hop magazine XXL, the St. Louis native was investigated by the Missouri Gaming Commission after winning a jackpot at the gambling venue, at which point authorities found a failure-to-appear warrant for a No Proof of Insurance infraction dating back to 2018. When the “Hot in Herre” rapper’s car was searched, Missouri State Highway officers found ecstasy pills and reportedly charged Nelly with drug possession. He was taken to the Maryland Heights Police Department and later released.

According to a statement by the musician’s lawyer, however, Nelly was not charged with drug possession. Scott Rosenblum further said that his client had not been notified of the warrant that he says was issued in December 2023. In the statement, Rosenblum questioned the choice by the Missouri Gaming Commission to run a background check on Nelly after he won “several jackpots,” which he claims was not common practice at the casino, frequently visited by the rapper. The lawyer further claims the car was searched “without probable cause.”

Nelly and his team will be asking for an inquiry into the officer who led the arrest, described by Rosenblum as “overzealous” and “out of line.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy