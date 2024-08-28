What happened to Phil Donahue’s first wife? Explained

Phil Donahue, the legendary talk show host who passed away recently at the age of 88, had a life full of significant milestones, both personally and professionally. He married actress Marlo Thomas in 1980, and the two enjoyed a long marriage until his death on Aug. 18. But little is known about Phil Donahue’s first wife, who also had a profound impact on his life and legacy.

Recommended Videos

Who is Margaret Cooney?

Phil Donahue and his first wife, Margaret Cooney, first met at the University of Notre Dame. The two were college sweethearts and eventually married in 1958 after graduating. They shared five children named Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose, and James. The couple eventually decided to go their separate ways and got divorced in 1975. As reported by the Washington Post, in their divorce settlement, Phil Donahue was granted custody of their four sons, while Margaret Cooney was given custody of their daughter.

Following their divorce, Margaret Cooney lived a more private life away from the media’s glare, unlike Phil who stayed in the limelight. She focused on raising their daughter and kept a low profile, making very few public appearances over the years. She soon returned to her homeland in New Mexico and remarried. After that, she completely stepped away from the public eye. But despite the end of his first marriage, Phil and Margaret’s shared legacy lives on through their children and Phil’s lasting impact on American television.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy