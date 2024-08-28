Image Credit: Disney
Portrait of American television personality Phil Donahue as he poses with his jacket over his shoulder and a microphone in one hand, New York, New York, May 19, 1992. This photo was taken as part of a shoot for TV Guide magazine. (Photo by Michel Delsol/Getty Images)
Category:
Celebrities

What happened to Phil Donahue’s first wife? Explained

Who was the 'Donahue' star married to before Marlo Thomas?
Demi Phillips
Published: Aug 28, 2024 05:45 am

Phil Donahue, the legendary talk show host who passed away recently at the age of 88, had a life full of significant milestones, both personally and professionally. He married actress Marlo Thomas in 1980, and the two enjoyed a long marriage until his death on Aug. 18. But little is known about Phil Donahue’s first wife, who also had a profound impact on his life and legacy.

Who is Margaret Cooney?

Phil Donahue and his first wife, Margaret Cooney, first met at the University of Notre Dame. The two were college sweethearts and eventually married in 1958 after graduating. They shared five children named Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose, and James. The couple eventually decided to go their separate ways and got divorced in 1975. As reported by the Washington Post, in their divorce settlement, Phil Donahue was granted custody of their four sons, while Margaret Cooney was given custody of their daughter.

Following their divorce, Margaret Cooney lived a more private life away from the media’s glare, unlike Phil who stayed in the limelight. She focused on raising their daughter and kept a low profile, making very few public appearances over the years. She soon returned to her homeland in New Mexico and remarried. After that, she completely stepped away from the public eye. But despite the end of his first marriage, Phil and Margaret’s shared legacy lives on through their children and Phil’s lasting impact on American television.

Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
