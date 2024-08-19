What was Phil Donahue’s cause of death?

Phil Donahue was ahead of his time in form and in substance. His approach to daytime talk show television revolutionized the medium by making the audience part of the show, and his choice of topics and guests broke barriers and taboos.

All over the internet on Monday, Aug. 19, as news emerged that the legendary personality had passed, people had nothing but great anecdotes to share. Donahue “always took the time to ask about our goals and interests,” journalist Michael Shure shared of his experience as an NBC page. Those who were touched by the man in some way made sure to circulate images of the host as a pallbearer at Ryan White’s funeral, standing up to philosopher Ayn Rand’s portrayal of Arab people, becoming an unwelcome voice against the Gulf War, interviewing Katharine Hepburn when she had no idea who he was, and, of course, falling in love on-air with his would-be wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Donahue was also a self-described feminist who integrated women into discussions about current events with a kind of respect that had not been shown to them until then.

Donahue’s career began as a radio host in Ohio in the 1950s, where he also first started The Phil Donahue Show. In the ’70s, the talk show became syndicated nationwide and eventually moved to Chicago, officially making Donahue a staple in every American household. Donahue aired its final episode 29 years and 7 thousand daily episodes later. In the aughts, his MSNBC show was reportedly canceled as a result of his opposition to the invasion of Iraq by the United States. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in May 2024.

His was a full life, that made a real difference and helped shape the style of daytime television that reigns supreme to this day.

How did Phil Donahue die?

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to a statement released by his family, Phil Donahue passed away “peacefully” from a prolonged illness in his home in New York City, surrounded by Thomas, “his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie.”

The “king of daytime talk” was 88.

