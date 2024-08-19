Image Credit: Disney
Portrait of American television personality Phil Donahue as he poses with his jacket over his shoulder and a microphone in one hand, New York, New York, May 19, 1992. This photo was taken as part of a shoot for TV Guide magazine.
Photo by Michel Delsol/Getty Images
What was Phil Donahue’s cause of death?

A daytime television legend.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 01:52 pm

Phil Donahue was ahead of his time in form and in substance. His approach to daytime talk show television revolutionized the medium by making the audience part of the show, and his choice of topics and guests broke barriers and taboos.

All over the internet on Monday, Aug. 19, as news emerged that the legendary personality had passed, people had nothing but great anecdotes to share. Donahue “always took the time to ask about our goals and interests,” journalist Michael Shure shared of his experience as an NBC page. Those who were touched by the man in some way made sure to circulate images of the host as a pallbearer at Ryan White’s funeral, standing up to philosopher Ayn Rand’s portrayal of Arab people, becoming an unwelcome voice against the Gulf War, interviewing Katharine Hepburn when she had no idea who he was, and, of course, falling in love on-air with his would-be wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Donahue was also a self-described feminist who integrated women into discussions about current events with a kind of respect that had not been shown to them until then.

Donahue’s career began as a radio host in Ohio in the 1950s, where he also first started The Phil Donahue Show. In the ’70s, the talk show became syndicated nationwide and eventually moved to Chicago, officially making Donahue a staple in every American household. Donahue aired its final episode 29 years and 7 thousand daily episodes later. In the aughts, his MSNBC show was reportedly canceled as a result of his opposition to the invasion of Iraq by the United States. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in May 2024.

His was a full life, that made a real difference and helped shape the style of daytime television that reigns supreme to this day.

How did Phil Donahue die?

U.S. President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Freedom to Daytime television pioneer Phil Donahue during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on May 3, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor, to 19 individuals including political leaders, civil rights icons and other influential cultural icons.
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to a statement released by his family, Phil Donahue passed away “peacefully” from a prolonged illness in his home in New York City, surrounded by Thomas, “his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie.”

The “king of daytime talk” was 88.

Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.