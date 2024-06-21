What happened to prepper and alleged domestic abuser Mike Glover?

These days there are influencers for everything. Making homemade candy influencer? Check. Super bougie mom with 7 kids influencer? Of course. One of the strangest though has to be an emergency preparedness influencer. It’s a real thing! One of the most prominent members of this exclusive club, Mike Glover, was arrested. So what happened to him? Read on to find out.

Glover is a former special special forces soldier turned CEO and social media maven. He’s the owner of FieldCraft Survival, an outfit that bills itself as a “modern” preparedness company. That kind of gives Fallout vibes but hey as long as there’s money to be made someone’s going to figure out a way to make it.

He’s big on God and country and the Second Amendment. He talks about commitment to family a lot. Lately though, he’s been taking a break from his online life following an arrest in May. Recently, he shared on update on YouTube about the arrest and its fallout, as well as what’s going on with his family. Well, kind of.

Let’s back up a little. Glover was arrested on charges related to domestic violence on May 1. An X user named Reno May shared a police report revealing that Glover was taken into custody in Provo, Utah. He was charged with “one count of aggravated assault (a second-degree felony), domestic violence in the presence of a child, unlawful detention, and property damage or destruction.”

Mike Glover was arrested for Domestic Violence charges on May 1st pic.twitter.com/K2TK37PkfH — Reno May (@RenoMayGuns) May 5, 2024

Per the police report, Glover had an argument with his wife and broke down a bathroom door before breaking her wrist as she held their child. When an officer asked Glover about the incident, he said he wouldn’t speak on it without a lawyer present. He was subsequently arrested.

On May 6, Glover’s company Fieldcraft Survival released a statement addressing the situation, calling the arrest a “disappointment” and saying it “cannot comment on the specifics of the ongoing legal proceedings out of respect for the privacy and dignity of all involved parties.”

In a follow up message on May 11, the company announced that Glover would “take a leave of absence from Fieldcraft Survival while he prioritizes these challenges with his family.”

In his confessional video, Glover revealed he hasn’t seen his wife or son since the incident and that that’s been the hardest part of the whole ordeal. He was careful not to speak on anything related to the case, like whether he is guilty or innocent. We also don’t know what’s happening with the case. All of that will probably come to light soon.

