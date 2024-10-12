What happened to R. Kelly’s daughter Buku?

Warning: The article mentions child sexual abuse. Please proceed with caution.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Once a prominent R&B star, R. Kelly quickly became known for his involvement with child pornography and dozens of alleged sexual abuses. Now, the singer’s daughter, Buku Abi, whose birth name is Joann Kelly, has come forward to share her horrifying story.

R. Kelly’s legal troubles began in earnest in 2002 when he was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. Despite these charges, Kelly’s career continued to thrive for years. However, the 2019 documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly, brought renewed attention to the allegations, featuring interviews with several of Kelly’s alleged victims. This proved to be a turning point, leading to his conviction in 2021 on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, resulting in a 20-year prison sentence. It was hard to imagine that R. Kelly’s disgusting history of abuse could get any worse. Sadly, we were wrong.

In a new two-episode documentary titled Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, which premiered on the TVEI Streaming Network, Buku has come forward with claims of sexual abuse at the hands of her father during her childhood. This deeply personal account marks the first time Abi, now 26 years old, has spoken out about her traumatic experiences, shedding light on the dark secrets hidden behind the walls of the Kelly household.

Did R. Kelly sexually abuse his daughter, Buku Abi?

R. Kelly's daughter, Buku Abi (real name Joann Kelly), has come forward with allegations that she was sexually abused by her father when she was a child.



She shared these revelations in a new documentary titled "RKelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey," where she discusses the… pic.twitter.com/Wi3vzoYa9p — X Analyst (@topic_flow) October 12, 2024

In the documentary, Buku Abi recounts the alleged abuse, which she says occurred when she was just 8 or 9 years old. “I just remember waking up to him touching me,” she reveals, her voice heavy with emotion. “And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep.”

The impact of this alleged abuse on Abi’s life has been profound. She describes how the experience changed her entire persona, dimming the light she once carried. Furthermore, the trauma led to a rift in the family, with Abi and her siblings no longer visiting their father after she disclosed the abuse to her mother.

Abi’s decision to come forward with her story was not an easy one. For years, she struggled with the reality of what had happened, finding it difficult to reconcile the image of her father with the alleged abuser. “He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me,” she explains in the documentary.

The documentary also sheds light on the complexities of reporting child sexual abuse. Abi reveals that she and her mother filed a police report in 2009 when she was ten years old, but no charges were brought due to the time that had elapsed since the alleged incidents.

R. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, stated that Kelly “vehemently denies these allegations” and pointed out that similar claims made by Kelly’s ex-wife years ago were investigated and deemed unfounded. Still, considering the horrible thread of lies and abuse R. Kelly was condemned for, it is simply impossible to disregard Buku’s admissions as lies in favor of believing the disgraced singer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy