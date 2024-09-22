What happened to Randy Travis?

A young boy, barely a teenager, stood on a makeshift stage in a smoky North Carolina club, pouring his heart out through the lyrics of a classic country tune. That boy was Randy Travis, and little did he know that his powerful voice would one day reshape the landscape of country music.

Recommended Videos

Born Randy Bruce Traywick on May 4, 1959, Travis grew up in a small town where music was a way of life. His father, Harold Traywick, was a horse breeder and construction worker by day, but by night, he transformed into a country music performer, playing gigs at local clubs and honky-tonks. It was in this environment that young Randy discovered his own love for music, and he soon began performing alongside his brother, Ricky, as the Traywick Brothers.

But the road to success was not an easy one for Randy Travis. His early career was marked by challenges, including legal troubles and initial rejection from Nashville’s music industry, which at the time was leaning towards a pop-oriented sound. Despite this, he persisted with his style of traditional country music. In 1985, he caught the attention of Warner Bros. Records executive Martha Sharp, who signed him to the label and helped him launch his career under the stage name Randy Travis.

And what a career it has been! With his neo-traditional style and undeniable talent, Randy Travis quickly became a trailblazer in the country music industry. His debut album, “Storms of Life,” released in 1986, sold over three million copies and established him as a force to be reckoned with. The album’s lead single, “On the Other Hand,” initially struggled to gain traction, but when re-released, it became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Over the next two decades, Travis released a string of critically acclaimed albums and chart-topping singles, solidifying his status as one of country music’s most beloved and influential artists.

Travis’ life took a dramatic turn in 2013 when he suffered a massive stroke due to complications from a viral infection that affected his heart. The stroke left him with significant physical impairments, including the loss of mobility in the right side of his body and a severely impaired ability to speak, which also affected his singing ability. The stroke was a major blow to Travis, his family, and his fans. Prior to his health issues, he had encountered legal troubles, including arrests related to alcohol and issues stemming from disputes in his personal life.

In 2010, Travis divorced Elizabeth Hatcher, his wife of 19 years, who had also been his manager for much of his career. After their split, Travis and Hatcher were involved in several legal disputes, including one where Travis accused Hatcher of divulging confidential information about him. This lawsuit was settled under undisclosed terms. In a severe case in August 2012, Travis was arrested after being found naked and lying on the road near his crashed car in Texas. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and threatening law enforcement officers.

Would Randy Travis ever be able to sing like he used to?

10 years ago, doctors told Randy he had a 1% chance of survival…Today, he's back on the road taking the stage. Thank you to family, friends, fans, and medical professionals for making this possible. More Life is a gift from God, and Randy is grateful #RandyTravis pic.twitter.com/kwmCoG7s1p — Randy Travis (@randytravis) July 27, 2024

While his speaking voice has been severely affected, making communication difficult, Travis has occasionally performed since his stroke. In a notably emotional moment during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016, Travis sang a verse of “Amazing Grace,” which was one of the few times he has sung in public since his stroke.

Randy Travis surprised and delighted fans in 2020 by releasing a new single, “Fool’s Love Affair.” The twist? It was actually a demo he had recorded way back in 1984 before he became a household name. The same year, Randy also teamed up with fellow country star Josh Turner for a special collaboration and recorded a cover of Randy’s classic hit, “Forever and Ever, Amen.” More recently, in a rare public appearance on the set of the iconic game show “The Price Is Right,” Randy proved that he’s still got it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy