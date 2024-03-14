What happened to Regina King’s son?

This article mentions suicide. Please read with caution.

Actress Regina King‘s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died in Jan. 2022, and two years later, King appeared on Good Morning America to open up about what the death of her only child had been like.

According to People, Alexander Jr., who was a deejay, was found dead in Los Angeles shortly after his 26th birthday. His father was King’s ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr., a record producer. King and her son were close, and he made several high-profile entertainment industry appearances with his mom, most notably on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, when he called King a “super mom.”

When the younger Alexander’s death was announced, King said in a statement, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide

“I understand that grief is love that has no place to go. I know that it's important to me to honor Ian and the totality of who he is.”@ReginaKing speaks out to @robinroberts for the first time about her son’s death over two years ago. https://t.co/yIiTGItzCY pic.twitter.com/D2fXGdcauc — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 14, 2024 via GMA/X

Regina King’s son died by suicide, and on Good Morning America, King, 53, touched on the importance of mental health, and what her experience with grief had been like. “When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way — they expect it to look heavy,” King said. Her son had sought mental health care, including therapy, she said, but he finally told her, “‘I’m tired of talking, Mom,’”

King continued, “Grief is a journey, you know. I understand that grief is love that has no place to go. I know that it’s important to me to honor Ian in the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present, because he is always with me and the joy and happiness that he gave all of us.” But even still, the If Beale Street Could Talk actress said she’s “angry with God,” about what happened. But she tried to understand her son’s choice.

“I respect and understand that he didn’t want to be here anymore. And that’s a hard thing for other people to receive, because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian’s journey,” she said.

Alexander Jr. paid tribute to his mom on Instagram

About a year before he died, Ian Alexander Jr. paid tribute to his mother on Instagram on her 50th birthday. ” … [T]o have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable,” the post said.

About three years later, on GMA, the Oscar-winner told Robin Roberts that being Alexander Jr.’s mom is her “favorite” thing about herself. “Sometimes it’ll trigger laughter — most times, as of recent, it triggers a smile. But sometimes his absence is really loud,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.