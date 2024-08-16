What happened to Samantha Ponder?

Disney is slowly monopolizing the entire entertainment industry, and increasingly few of our favorites are safe.

ESPN was the latest to feel the sting of the House of Mouse, after its parent company made cuts following the annual budgetary evaluation that caps each fiscal year. Disney, and by extension ESPN, was forced to let go of several employees, including at least one who’s contract still had several years remaining on it. News of the cuts caused a stir among longtime ESPN viewers, who are now grappling with the news that Sunday NFL Countdown host Samantha Ponder is among those departing the network.

Why did ESPN fire Samantha Ponder?

Typically, when a high-profile figure loses their job, its due to a major controversy, notable failure of some kind, or because they’re shifting to a new position. None of those were behind Samantha Ponder’s departure from ESPN, however, leaving fans of the longtime ESPN staple reeling.

The timing of Ponder’s firing, which came alongside another beloved employee’s booting, was seen as shocking to a bulk of ESPN fans. Ponder’s been with the network since 2011, steadfastly reporting on the goings-on of the NFL, and her firing was seen as unceremonious and sudden. The decision was reportedly made on financial grounds, as was the firing of football analyst Robert Griffin III.

While both losses are deeply felt by fans, Ponder’s departure is seen as particularly stunning, considering she was prepped to enter the final season of a $3 million deal that stretched over three years. It seems her salary was too much for Disney and ESPN to stomach, however, leading to the decision to let the 38-year-old go.

Several names have already been floated as replacements for Ponder, with “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg reportedly taking the lead in the running. More cuts could hit the network before its fiscal year comes to a close at the end of September, but its not likely to reach the heights of 2023, which saw nearly 20 high-profile employees get the ax.

