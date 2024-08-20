Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Saucy Santana
Image via Saucy Santana/Instagram
Category:
Celebrities
Music

What happened to Saucy Santana?

The rapper was the victim of a near-fatal crime in 2019.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 08:35 am

Saucy Santana, the stage name of the rapper, reality television star, and former makeup artist Rashad Jamiyl Spain, was born Oct. 8, 1993, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Recommended Videos

His makeup career included working his magic on hip-hop duo City Girls (as per Nylon), which played a significant part in his entry into the performing industry. In 2019, he released his first single, “Walk Em Like A Dog,” and has since released the 2019 EP Dog Walkers, the 2021 studio album Keep It Playa, four mixtapes, 22 singles as the lead artist, and four singles as a featured artist.

Artists he’s collaborated with include Latto, LightSkinKeisha, Tay Money, R3hab, Flo Milli, Sukihana, RealXman, IDK, Jucee Froot, Khadijah, former clients City Girls, and the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. It was his single, “Material Gworrllllllll!,” on which Madonna featured, that gave him his biggest hit (it reached 69 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart).

Saucy Santana’s television career began as a recurring guest star on the reality television franchise Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

However, in 2019, his budding career was almost brought to an abrupt and violent halt. So what happened?

What happened in 2019?

Saucy Santana
Image via Thread Beauty

As per WPLG, on Dec. 11, 2019, Saucy Santana was one of three people shot in a drive-by shooting after leaving The Office, a strip club located on Miami Gardens Drive, in the early hours of the morning.

He was hit in the arm by a single bullet and was hospitalized for his injuries. He told NBC, “I’m lucky, blessed to be alive. I got shot in the top of my shoulder, you was aiming at my face or at my head, that’s an instant kill.”

According to UPROXX, the rapper believes the shooting was motivated by homophobia due to his gender-bending image and the raunchy, obviously queer lyrics in his songs. He was subsequently inspired to write the song “You Can’t Kill Me.”

Fortunately, he’s live to tell the tale, and you can now see Saucy Santana as part of the main cast on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com