What did Madonna do to her face? Her before and after photo, explained

To be in the public eye is to be subjected to constant public scrutiny. Madonna, who has been making music since the late ‘70s, is no stranger to being scrutinized. For the better part of half a century, the “Like A Virgin” singer has remained true to herself, forged her own path, and shrugged off the naysayers as they arose. However, at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the Queen of Pop once again found herself on the receiving end of debate after viewers at home found the 64-year-old’s physical appearance nearly unrecognizable.

While presenting ahead of Sam Smith and Kim Petra’s performance of “Unholy,” Madonna applauded rebels like Smith and Petra and all those who push the boundaries, question the status quo, and take the heat along the way. But viewers at home were worried that the pop star had pushed things too far herself, sporting a face clearly filled to the brim with physical enhancements.

Comments started rolling in from devoted fans to malicious news anchors attacking the way the pop icon looked. The good people over at Fox News suggested climate activists might be seconds away from coming after the singer “for all the plastic in her face.”

Madonna’s before and after photos, explained

Jeff Vespa/WireImage and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Look, there’s no question whether Madonna has had cosmetic work done, but the pop icon has never formally confirmed exactly what kind of work she’s had done, if any. The most she’s ever said came from a 2012 interview in which she said, “’I am certainly not against plastic surgery. However, I am absolutely against having to discuss it.’

When comparing the two photos above — the left is from 2008 and the right from the 2023 Grammy Awards — it’s clear Madonna has had a facelift or two, some eyebrow lifts, lip injections, fillers, probably some buccal fat removal, maybe some collagen implants, and potentially much more. None of this can be confirmed by anyone other than Madonna or her doctor, but most of these “noticeable” alterations began to really take shape right around the time the pop singer encroached on her 60s. Skin can only stay soft and supple for so long, and the 60s are a notorious point in a person’s lifespan when the skin begins to wrinkle and sag.

At the end of the day, Madonna’s body is hers and hers alone and she can do whatever she wants to it. The idea that the public has autonomy over a celebrity’s life is a misconstrued phenomenon as old as fame itself. The truth of the matter is no one can or should have the right to tell Madonna – or any celebrity – how to live their life, and that includes any and all decisions to enhance their physical appearance, no matter what we may think of it.

Some faces take better to plastic surgery than others, that’s all – just as some bodies take better to physical exercise. That shouldn’t mean we cherry-pick who to praise and who to tear down.

One thing we know for sure is that even though the conversation surrounding Madonna’s physical appearance may be riddled with hate, concern, contempt, disgust, praise, applause, and every other emotion under the rainbow, one thing is certain: she couldn’t care less what anyone has to say. She’s too busy living her life, as she should be.

Speaking of which, Madonna will be hitting the road between July and Dec of this year for her 40th-anniversary “Celebration Tour.” Here’s to seeing Madonna’s face live, any version of it we’re lucky enough to see.