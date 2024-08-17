What happened to Scott Bloomquist?

A legendary figure in dirt track racing, Scott Bloomquist has been celebrated and well-known as the “Voodoo Child” for his extraordinary racing career spanning over four decades.

Being the son of an airline pilot who enjoyed racing, Scott Bloomquist had a natural affinity for the sport from an early age. Born on Nov. 14, 1963, his first official race was at Corona Raceway, Corona, California in Aug. 1980, when he was merely 17. Fast forward to two years, he bagged a huge victory in the track championship in 1982. These small wins eventually launched him as a world champion in major dirt racing series, including the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

Scott Bloomquist tragically passed away after a devastating plane crash

Sadly, the legendary racer passed away at the age of 60 after the racer’s vintage airplane crashed close to his Mooresburg, Tennessee, home on Aug. 16, 2024. Bloomquist’s career spans over 40 years with over 600 wins — achievements he worked hard for, starting right from his young adult days.

After his initial victories, Bloomquist’s father wanted to sell the race car he had gifted him for its considerable worth. However, Bloomquist worked diligently at his father’s firm across the country in Tennessee to keep his car and even funded its repair. In 2002, he also founded Team Zero Race Cars, a manufacturer of dirt late model chassis, and was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in its second class.

Bloomquist built an immaculate career and gained recognition as a nationally touring Dirt Super Late Model race car driver in the United States, leaving an inspiring legacy of his pristine career and eccentric personality for generations to look up to.

