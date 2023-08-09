‘Grandpa regrets nothing’: Grandparents have very different reactions to inadvertently gifting grandchild a race-ready dirt bike

'Naw, it’s obvious that nana said no but pawpaw got it for him anyway.'

It’s a public secret that grandparents are much more willing to spoil their grandkids than they are their actual kids. No one’s 100% why grandparents will buy their grandbabies everything under the sun that they ask for, but the parents are both grateful and spiteful for it. On one hand, it means the expensive toys they don’t want to pay for can be a treat from Grammy. On the other hand, it also means the toys Mom and Dad don’t want to buy still end up in the house anyway.

TikTok user @nodaysoff illustrates this beautifully – by sharing a video featuring a younger child racing around someone’s home on a new dirt bike. Considering the video is captioned with “Grandparents knew they messed up,” it’s safe to say this was not the intention of this gift. Shockingly though, it seems like the grandfather isn’t too worried about the present, as he’s having a heck of a time watching his grandson race around the property. Grandma, on the other hand, is not too thrilled.

Younger kids wanting motorbikes is nothing new. Motocross and dirt bike competitions have existed for decades, but with the X Games taking off in the ’90s, the idea of off-road bikes became a much bigger deal. Just like any other sporting activity, dirt bikes have their safety hazards associated with them. But dirt bikes in particular get a bad reputation from parents because of the high speed associated with said bikes.

While it does vary depending on the engine the bike has, top-performing dirt bikes can hit up to 120 MPH under the right circumstances. Now, most parents aren’t buying their 10-year-old a 250 cc bike off the bat. Traditionally, newcomers to the world of off-road bikes start off with what is known as a “mini-moto,” which has an engine power of 50cc, and a top speed of up to 40 MPH. While far from a slow ride, it’s still not as fast as getting behind the wheel of a car.

Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media/Getty Images

Naturally, the other major concern parents have when dealing with motocross is the injuries sustained while riding. Even with a helmet, getting thrown off the bike has been known to cause a fair share of broken bones over the years. In a 2018 study, out of 249 pediatric patients treated for off-road biking-caused injuries, 95% were musculoskeletal injuries of some kind. While that doesn’t mean no kid should ever ride a dirt-bike, it does explain why many parents are hesitent to let their kids participate in such activities.

The risks associated with off-road biking are no joke, but that isn’t stopping the commenters from joking about the grandparents’ reaction to their mistake. One said

“that’s the ‘yeah we done did it now’ look.” Another thinks only one grandparent is regretting their decision.

“Naw, it’s obvious that nana said no but pawpaw got it for him anyway.” We know grandfathers are always scheming. Of course, the comments are reminding us of the golden rule about spoiling grandkids: “That’s the joy of being a grandparent, they give dangerous expensive toys then go home.”

Of course, many of the commenters are also loving the excitement of the gift recipient.

“That little man is going places. Probably around the property but he’s surely going,” said one encouraging commenter. Another pointed to the evidence of the grandson’s dedication:

“The tire tracks say everything. Lil dude is dedicated!” No Days Off, the TikTok account that posted the video, focuses on showing off athletes dedicated to their craft, so it’s no surprise they want to show off the motocross star in the making. Even if Grandma and Grandpa are regretting their purchase.