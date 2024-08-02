What happened to Scott Disick’s parents? The heartbreaking family story, explained

Scott Disick is many things: a Lord (yes), Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner, the father of three of her kids, and one of those celebrities whose reason for being famous might not be immediately obvious. But we might see him in a different light about learning about his family.

Disick was often on Keeping up with the Kardashians thanks to his connection to the family who have become pop culture icons. Since his breakup with Kourtney, his Instagram is all vacation pics and fancy watches. But we always hope there’s a more vulnerable side to such flashy celebrities, and after learning about Disick’s parents, we might see him differently.

What happened to Keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick’s mom and dad?

Photo via E!

When we picture relatable celebrities, we’re probably not thinking about the Kardashians asthey have so much money. And we might not say that we have anything in common with Disick, either. But when he talks about what happened to his mom and dad, he sounds a lot more like a regular person than a reality star who is famous for reasons that we might not understand.

According to Heavy.com, Disick talked about his parents’ tragic deaths on Keeping up with the Kardashians. He said, “the more I talk about my parents the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them.” He showed his three kids Reign, Penelope, and Mason some pictures of his parents and realized that this was a nice way to honor their memory. Anyone who has lost a family member or friend knows that while it’s hard at first to talk about them, that’s often the best way to process grief and heal.

While Disick didn’t explain any details on the reality series or otherwise, his dad and mom died soon after one another. The Los Angeles Times reported that Disick’s mom, Bonnie, passed away on October 28th, 2013. While they didn’t say exactly why, the publication called it “a long illness.” If that wasn’t sad enough, Disick then mourned his dad in January 2014. We don’t know how his dad passed away but it sounds like it was shocking, especially given the timing.

Photo via E!

There are a few cringe-worthy things about Disick, and he’s far from the most popular person in the Kardashian-Jenner universe. Besides calling himself a Lord more than once (and once would be plenty), he has dated people who are decades his junior and he used to overshare about still being “turned on” by Kourtney. Penelope even said he needs to find partners who are older than 19, as reported by Us Weekly (that must have hurt). But when he talked about his parents on KUWTK, Disick sounded sweeter than he usually does. People reported that Disick doesn’t have any siblings, which must have made losing his parents even harder since he didn’t have that brotherly or sisterly bond to help him through.

We have to admit that no matter what we think about Disick, he has shown that he cares about his family. In the years since his parents’ deaths, he has talked about being there for his kids and often shows them on his Instagram.

