What happened to ‘SNL’ star and Scarlett Johansson’s funny husband Colin Jost?

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is one of the funniest Weekend Update co-anchors in the venerable show’s history, and we love watching him and Michael Che add their humorous takes to the most absurd political stories of the past week.

Sure, Jost makes tons of money on SNL and his wife is Scarlett Johansson, but he still seems like the kind of person you’d run into while grabbing coffee, and he’d be super friendly and open to chatting. At least, after watching him for years on SNL, that’s what we’d like to think. Since we want to know everything in Jost’s funny and interesting world, we want to know why everyone’s talking about him right now…

What’s going on with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost?

According to People, Jost was reporting on surfing in Teahupo’o, Tahiti for the 2024 Summer Olympics when he hurt his toes… and it was pretty rough. As USA Today explained, his foot began bleeding when he was surfing and he hit coral reef. (Ouch… but maybe this is an occupational hazard?!) He ended up getting a staph infection, which meant that he had to make sure a doctor kept their eye on him.

As USA Today noted, Jost got hurt surfing in 2014 when the leash of his board trapped him on some rocks, and he could have drowned. People explained that, as Jost wrote in his 2020 memoir A Very Punchable Face, Jimmy Buffett — yes, that Jimmy Buffett, of “Margaritaville” fame — was also on vacation in St. Bart’s at the time, and rushed in to help. They hung out after, which sounds dreamy.

When you’re reporting on the Olympics, you definitely expect some late nights, long hours, travel delays, and of course, being the envy of absolutely everyone you know. But you probably don’t think that you’ll end up getting hurt, so we can imagine that this was super stressful and upsetting for Jost.

But, as Today.com noted, he kept his sense of humor throughout the whole ordeal, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from him. He said this would negatively affect his “WikiFeet score,” and also wrote in an Instagram post, “You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes.” If you head over to Jost’s Instagram, you can see a photo of his foot with three of his toes in bandages — but if you’d rather not see that, we totally get it.

Since Jost is a passionate surfer, we’re sure he expected to get injured at one point or another, but maybe not during the Olympics. According to store.boostsurfing.com, a lot of surfers injure themselves on coral reefs, so he can take comfort in knowing he’s not the only one. Since we like Jost and feel like he could be a friend of ours (and we wish we knew Johansson, too), we hope this won’t deter him from surfing in the future. Let’s cross our fingers that he stays injury-free for the remainder of the Summer Olympics.

