Not everything in Scarlett Johansson’s life is all legal battles and Disney drama. The 36-year-old just gave birth to a baby boy, Cosmo. And in July, shee enjoyed her first solo outing as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, a film that gave anyone comfortable enough to venture back out to movie theaters (or stream it at home on Disney Plus) a long-anticipated return to the MCU. Minus the ensuing drama, which resulted in Johansson suing Disney for violating her contract, the Oscar-nominated actress is at a career high with multiple exciting projects on the horizon.

She’s also married to a total stud, who Saturday Night Live fans already know quite well. The two met when Johansson hosted the sketch comedy show for the first time back in 2006, but things got serious on one of her many returns in 2017. The two began dating around this time, appearing together at award ceremonies and private events, until eventually tying the knot in October 2020. In December 2019, when Johansson was once again hosting SNL, she announced that she was thankful to the show for introducing her to the love of her life.

So, who is Scarlett Johansson married to?

Johansson is married to SNL head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost. It seems fitting, in retrospect, that the first sketch Jost wrote for Johansson was called “My Super Sweet 16 and Pregnant,” but the couple would not come together for another 11 years—and wouldn’t have a baby together until they were 39 and 36, respectively.

Jost was born and raised on Staten Island in New York City and later attended Harvard University, where he studied history and literature and served as the president of the undergraduate humor publication The Harvard Lampoon. After graduating, he worked as a reporter and copywriter before writing for an animated show called Kappa Mikey, a parody of Japanese anime. He then applied at SNL, where he was hired in 2005.

Jost is best known for co-anchoring SNL’s “Weekend Update” with Michael Che, a position he still holds in addition to being a head writer for the show. Along with his weekly hosting duties, he has also portrayed political figures on SNL, including Ohio Governor John Kasich and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who he was dormmates with at Harvard.

Jost also performs stand-up comedy and has acted in the films Staten Island Summer, How to Be Single, Tom and Jerry, and Coming 2 America. In 2020, he released his memoir, A Very Punchable Face, which contained his customary self-deprecating humor. The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

His life with Johansson is relatively private compared to other celebrity duos, and according to sources close to the couple, that’s exactly how they want it. Jost is expected to return to SNL this fall, where he makes an estimated $25k per episode. He has an impressive net worth of $8 million, but it’s probably not best to rub into his punchable face that his wife is worth twenty times that.