How many kids does Scarlett Johansson have?

If you didn’t already know that the Hollywood diva is married and has children, we’re sorry for breaking your hearts. Scarlett Johansson‘s journey from being a child star to becoming Hollywood royalty is all in the public eye. Yet, the MCU icon makes it a point to carefully wrap her personal life in a protective layer, especially when it comes to her children.

Immortalizing her name as the highest-grossing box office star of all time, Scarlett Johansson has spent a glorious three decades in Hollywood now, keeping us all captivated by her enchanting screen presence. However, alongside being the epitome of grace and talent on screen, the 39-year-old has proven to be an equally magnetic personality in real life.

Talking about her off-screen life first brings us to probably the most sought-after question: Is Scarlett Johansson married? And the answer to that is probably already known to her die-hard fans — yes, three times.

Who is Scarlett Johansson’s husband?

Johansson first married Hollywood’s leading man Ryan Reynolds in Sept. 2008 and the couple quickly gained prominence as one of the industry’s hottest couples. However, the pair separated in Dec. 2010 and divorced in July 2011. A little over a year later, Johansson began dating Frenchman Romain Dauriac, the owner of an advertising agency. The two also eventually turned their relationship to marriage in Oct. 2014, but separated in mid-2016 and divorced in Sept. 2017.

After separating from Duriac, Johansson began dating Saturday Night Live co-head writer and Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost in May 2017. The two were engaged in May 2019 and married in Oct. 2020, at their New York home.

However, amidst all this, the Black Widow actress was blessed with two beautiful children from two separate marriages. Despite being in the spotlight all the time, Johansson kept her pregnancies mostly a secret, citing that she didn’t want “to feel scrutinized in the public eye.” She opened up about it to Vanity Fair in her March 2022 interview:

“I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative.”

But even though Johansson keeps her children out of the spotlight, not sharing any public pictures of them, she often talks about motherhood and the beautiful fleeting moments with her children. Here’s everything you need to know about Scarlett Johansson’s two kids:

Who are Scarlett Johansson’s children?

The Asteroid City star had her first child with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac on Aug. 30, 2014. “She shadows me, like, all the time which is wonderful,” Scarlett once told Kelly Clarkson during a July 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Despite being separated from Dauriac, Johansson is co-parenting Rose with him, stressing that “It’s not probably how it’s supposed to be” but, they do it “as well as we can” (via Vanity Fair).

Though Johansson keeps her nine-year-old’s life private, she often speaks about her. On The Ellen Show, she once revealed that Rose is “very, very, very, girly. Like painfully girly.” It appears that she has also inherited her mother’s wit and intelligence, Johansson also revealed to Ellen that “If you ask her [Rose] what I do for a living, she says, ‘Mommy is a superhero’” (she sure is, Rose).

Johansson welcomed her second child, a son named Cosmo Jost seven years later with her present husband, Colin Jost, in Aug. 2021. This was revealed by Colin on Aug. 19. in an announcement post on Instagram, where he wrote “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”

Cosmo was born only a few months before Johansson started shooting for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, and she revealed to People that the sweet little man became the “set baby,” already outshining his mom on the sets:

“I actually wasn’t popular, it was just the baby. People were excited to see the baby, not me. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s you. Where’s baby?'”

Speaking about her parenting experience with her two kids, Johansson once reflected upon every mother’s collective realization about the difference between parenting a baby and a toddler. During an episode with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, she said,

“Having a baby is so lovely. They’re so cute. They sit there and they love you and then that’s it. And you just get, like, love from them, whereas you get a lot of grief from toddlers.”

But despite all the challenges, Johansson loves every bit of motherhood. She’s a proud mom to both Rose and Cosmo, who both are named after flowers.