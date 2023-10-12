What is Scarlett Johansson’s net worth?

Scarlett Johansson is one of the best paid women in Hollywood.

She’s been among the ranks of Hollywood’s elite for more than a decade now, and she’s maintained her lofty status as one of its most well-compensated women since 2010, at least. That coincides with her big debut as a budding Avenger, all the way back in Iron Man 2, a move that launched her career to new heights.

Not that it needed it in the first place. Johansson’s been a star since she was a preteen, after all, and her library of work includes some of cinema’s biggest money makers. She was notably a vital part of the MCU during its biggest years — so far — and she’s frequently nominated for her performances.

Through it all, Johansson bills high. She knows what she’s worth — as evidenced by her 2021 lawsuit against Disney — and she’ll fight for pay that matches the high quality of work she puts in. Despite her (maybe) separation from the MCU, her prospects are still sky-high, and we imagine Scar-Jo’s bank account is far from finished growing.

Scarlett Johansson’s net worth

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Following Black Widow‘s 2021 debut, Johansson — its star — went after Disney for breaching its original contract. Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney chose to simultaneously release Black Widow in theaters and on Disney Plus, a move which, according to Johansson, damaged her earning potential. After a several months long legal dispute, the pair came to terms, with Johansson reportedly taking home a whopping $40 million for her efforts.

That $40 million makes up less than a third of Johansson’s net worth, which comes in at a truly impressive $165 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Considering her tenure on screen, which stretches back nearly 30 years, its no surprise she’s built up considerable wealth, but still. She outpaces her husband, Colin Jost, by than $150 million. At this point, his wealth — which is still more than most of us will see in a lifetime — is nothing but fun money.

Every cent of Johannson’s money is well-earned, and she’s far from finished building her wealth. She’s slated to appear in five new movies over the next few years alone, on top of any incoming offers, so it seems safe to say she’ll remain a staple of our screens for decades to come.