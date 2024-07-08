What happened to the Gator Boys?

From January 2012 until September 2014, Gator Boys aired on Animal Planet as part of the popular channel’s original programming. It starred Paul Bedard and Jimmy Riffle as the eponymous Gator Boys, along with their colleague and friend Ashley Lawrence.

In the reality show — which had five seasons and 36 episodes — the boys (and the girl) did their utmost to rescue stray alligators from the private properties of wary, concerned, and often terrified Florida Everglades residents. Some examples of the situations they had to deal with include rival trappers threatening to kill alligators before they could get to them and save them, a young boy jumping in a pool with an alligator in it, annoying and untrained volunteers putting their work at risk, and helping a teenager who lost his arm to an alligator overcome his fear of the creatures.

The series also showcased alligator wrestling and did an excellent job of educating children (and adults) about alligators. But what are the prominent cast members of Gator Boys up to now? Don’t worry; they haven’t been eaten by the dangerous reptiles they love!

Where are the Gator Boys‘ cast members now?

Fans of Gator Boys will be pleased to learn that all three core members of its cast are still doing what they love: working with alligators.

Paul Bedard is still rescuing ‘gators and posting his adventures online. His Instagram profile and YouTube channel, which he updates regularly, feature photographs and videos of his most recent rescues. His videos make it abundantly clear that he still has a lot of affection for alligators and bags of enthusiasm for his work. Contact him if you live in southern Florida and have an alligator problem.

Following the climax of Gator Boys a decade ago, Jimmy Riffle continues his efforts to educate the world about and share his love of alligators. Riffle has a wildlife park and roadshow called Scales, Tails, and Teeth. The park offers guided tours and features animals like alligators (obviously), crocodiles, caimans, turtles, tortoises, and snakes. His roadshow offers a reptile walkthrough experience and alligator wrestling demonstrations. Contacting Riffle is easy on his park and show website, as there’s a form to book whichever experience you want.

As for Ashley Lawrence, her LinkedIn page confirms she’s still working with animals (including ‘gators) as a wildlife technician at the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Since Gator Boys finished, she’s also worked at the Everglades Holiday Park and Miami Zoo. You can follow her on Instagram to see some of the things she gets up to at work these days — though it should be noted that she’s not what you’d describe as a regular poster on the platform.

Anyone wishing to watch old episodes of Gator Boys can do so on Pluto TV.

