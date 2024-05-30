Why are people suddenly leaving Florida? The exodus, explained

For decades, Florida has seen people flocking to the state from all over the United States and the globe, with tons of people buying properties, moving their families, and settling down. Recently, however, the Sunshine State has seen hundreds of thousands packing their suitcases and leaving.

The state holds a lot of promise for individuals seeking better prospects, with scenic beauty, warm weather, and no income tax. You have to wonder why anyone would ever want to leave. Sure, 2022 saw a record breaking amount of people move to Florida, according to an article from Clickorlando.com, but in that same year, around half a million people packed up and moved out.

The statistics don’t lie; people are leaving the place in droves, and while it’s not quite at the same rate that people are moving there, still, it’s a lot. So the question is: What, exactly, is driving people away from the sun-drenched state of Florida? Could it be something to do with the mythical “Florida Man?” Or perhaps it’s just Ron DeSantis that’s putting everyone off living there. I think we’d all like to know the answer, because on paper, Florida sounds great!

Why are people leaving Florida?

You see, that’s just the thing; on paper, Florida sounds like a great place to live, and for some, it probably is. However, it’s not all sunshine and beaches; some who move there find that it just doesn’t live up to the paradise it was built up to be. Speaking to NBC News, Jodi Cummings shared her experience moving from Connecticut to Florida:

It wasn’t the utopia on any level that I thought it would be […] I didn’t expect it to be literally 100 degrees at night. It was incredibly difficult to make friends, and it was expensive, very expensive.

Despite there being no income tax, other things really drive up the cost of living for those residing in the state, with the main money drainers being car insurance, rent, and food. Within six months of moving there, Jodi was already planning an exit, and it seems that’s how it ends for many people who make the move. Barb Carter also spoke with NBC and blamed the hurricanes, home insurance, and her struggle to find a doctor that would remove her tumor.

Over on Reddit, some individuals have their own answers as to why people were abandoning the sunny beaches. One poster chalked it up to the “sedentary lifestyle” — most days seem to consist of sitting somewhere, drinking, and trying not to overheat. While there are some scenic locations, there also isn’t a whole lot to do, according to people that have lived there. However, a lot of the answers came back to the cost of living just being too high.

Ultimately, it seems like Florida promises a dream life for many but that dream, more often than not, fails to materialize, leaving most wondering why they ever moved in the first place.

