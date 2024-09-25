What happened to Tori Spelling’s face?

Tori Spelling, the former teen icon from Beverly Hills, 90210, has been making waves recently, but not for her acting chops. The 50-year-old actress has been turning heads with her dramatically altered appearance, leaving fans and critics alike wondering what exactly has happened to her face.

Spelling rose to fame as Donna Martin on her father’s hit 90s series Beverly Hills, 90210. Back then, she was known for her girl-next-door looks and platinum blonde hair. Fast forward to 2024, and the mother of five is barely recognizable from her teenage self. In a recent Instagram post celebrating the 33rd anniversary of 90210, Spelling shocked fans by sharing a pre-plastic surgery photo of herself.

The black-and-white snapshot showed a 15-year-old Tori with dark hair and an innocent expression. In her caption, she admitted,

“Yup, this is my 1st pic taken by FOX for my character Donna Martin. It was taken during the making of the pilot. I was 15 in this pic, before nose job, bleach, and knowing how to pose.”

How much plastic surgery has Tori Spelling had?

The actress has admitted to breast augmentation in the past, but her facial changes have been the subject of relentless debate amongst her fanbase. In October 2023, Spelling finally came clean about having a nose job. However, people suspect that the extent of her facial alterations goes beyond just rhinoplasty. Observers have noted significant changes to her lips, cheeks, and overall face structure.

Critics have been particularly harsh, with some comparing her appearance to Muppet characters or even describing her as “87% plastic”. During her recent debut on Dancing With The Stars, social media trolls had a field day, making cruel comparisons and questioning her use of fillers. One particularly nasty comment suggested she “desperately needs to eat…A LOT!!” while another likened her to a Funko Pop figurine.

Spelling’s been open about using diabetes medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro to lose weight, particularly after struggling to shed pounds following the birth of her youngest child. The actress has also faced personal challenges, including a highly publicized divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage. In her own words, “50 hit, and my life exploded”.

While some defend Spelling’s right to change her appearance, others see it as a sad reflection of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards. The pressure to maintain a youthful appearance in an industry that often sidelines aging actresses is undeniable. Spelling’s acting journey illustrates the often harsh realities of Hollywood’s beauty standards and the toll it can take on starlets.

Whether driven by personal choice or industry pressure, her dramatic changes have sparked both criticism and sympathy, highlighting the ongoing debate about beauty, authenticity, and the price of fame in Hollywood. Dancing With the Stars season 33 airs on ABC every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

